If you have paid attention to news related to the Game Awards that will be happening today this may not be the first time you have heard of Four Quarters latest indie RPG Loop Hero which has received a nomination for Best Indie game. Since launching for PC, the single-player videogame has been met with incredible success–with over 500.000 copies sold on the very first week.

In celebration of the game’s launch, an animated trailer for Loop Hero has been shared today by both publisher Devolver Digital on Twitter and by Nintendo on its official YouTube channel, and it certainly has an epic 90s fantasy RPG feel to it.

The story of this game centers around a brave unnamed hero who seeks to return their world to normal after it has been thrown into chaos by a Lich. As the name suggests, the game consists of endless loops. You, the player, send your hero on expeditions to fight enemy monsters and bring back resources with which to upgrade your encampment and gain needed reinforcements.

Image via Nintendo

No single expedition is ever like the other. Before setting out on your way each time, you must select from the unlockable character classes and the 13 deck cards you possess–which you can change prior to each expedition. Your goal is to defeat the unholy guardian bosses and end the Lich’s time loop.

Loop Hero became available for PC on March 4 of this year and in the meantime, it has received extremely positive reviews on Steam. If you wish to acquire Loop Hero for PC through Steam, there’s a special promotion of 40% which ends on December 13. If, however, you were waiting to get the game on Nintendo Switch, you can finally do so as of today. Loop Hero is available for purchase on the official Nintendo website for $14.99. Watch the trailer below:

