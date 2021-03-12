Loop Hero, the endlessly addictive RPG, sold half a million copies in a single week, topping the recent Steam phenomenon Valheim. To celebrate, developer Four Quarters has released a new set of Steam trading cards, as they prepare to add some exciting new content for the popular game.

According to publisher Devolver Digital, players have finished at least a shocking 18 billion loops, which amounts to a whopping 3 trillion hours of gameplay — or about half of what I've poured into the Dragon Age franchise — and that's only in its first week since release.

Developer Four Quarters released a statement on the game's achievement, teasing what's next for the little hero:

"Thank you all for your support and excitement for Loop Hero from all of us at Four Quarters! Right now we're working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for, including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses! After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, classes and transformations. We can’t wait to share more updates with you all soon!"

Loop Hero has a classic RPG look to it, but it plays more like a rogue-like. You play as a hero awakening in a post-apocalyptic world and forced to go around a loop over and over, killing monsters in order to gain memories of the world in the form of cards that contain both equipment and terrain. Rather than playing as the hero and making decisions on how to fight the monsters, Loop Hero is more like the experience of being a Dungeon Master in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. You control the environment and the story rather than the characters, who act automatically and just react to your god-like powers of shaping the world around them.

