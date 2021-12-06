In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Rian Johnson's sci-fi film Looper, the film will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital combo pack early next year.

Looper, which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis, takes place in the future in which time travel has been invented but has been deemed illegal and relegated to the black market. Often, in this future, time travel is used by criminal enterprises to commit hits using a "looper." Levitt stars in this film as Joe, a looper who is sent to assassinate his older self, played by Willis. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels.

Looper was written and directed by Johnson who has, since the release of the 2012 film, created some of the most innovative movies in recent memory. Some of his most notable work since Looper includes the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, which featured an all-star cast ranging from Daniel Craig with a distinctive Southern drawl to Jamie Lee Curtis in flawless pantsuits. Johnson also wrote and directed the Star Wars installment The Last Jedi, which was released in 2017. However, the mixed reaction to that film did not slow down his career in the slightest, as Johnson has recently negotiated a deal for the release of several Knives Out sequels for several hundred million dollars with Netflix, with the most recent having wrapped filming in September.

Image via Endgame Entertainment

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies Ranked

The release of Looper to 4K Ultra HD serves as a tribute to Johnson's established and long-running career. The release will be presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, which is reviewed and approved by the filmmakers. It will also include a Blu-Ray disc with several bonus features, among them a commentary with Johnson, Gordon-Levitt, and Blunt, as well as a Looper: The Future From the Beginning making-of featurette, 22 deleted scenes with commentary, a scoring Looper featurette, a Science of Time Travel featurette, and a Looper animated trailer.

Looper will be released to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital combo pack on February 15, 2022. Check out the box art below:

Image via TriStar Pictures

Bruce Willis Joins Rian Johnson's LOOPER as an Older Joseph Gordon-Levitt Bruce Willis will play the older-self of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character in Rian Johnson's sci-fi thriller "Looper".

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email