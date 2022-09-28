The works of Rian Johnson are utterly fascinating in how they function both as subversions of familiar genres, and also reminders of why you liked those genres in the first place. Whether it’s neo-noirs in Brick, murder mysteries in Knives Out, or the entire Star Wars saga in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson’s always getting audience members to simultaneously think about and appreciate the genres they love. This is just as apparent as ever in his 2012 directorial effort Looper, which tackled time travel stories. With Looper celebrating its ten-year anniversary today, we thought it the perfect time to revisit it. Time travel is a common element in movies ranging from Back to the Future to La Jetee, and Johnson finds countless fun ways to subvert viewer expectations for how one of these movies should operate.

This is apparent even in something as basic as the world Looper inhabits. Protagonist Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) inhabits a world where time travel hasn't been invented yet, but it will be...someday. People from the future send targets back in time to get killed, they’re the ones in control of the time travel technology, not people like Joe. Time travel in movies is often juxtaposed against eras in which the technology isn’t even conceivable yet, like in the Bill and Ted movies or The Terminator. But the nonchalant attitude towards the impending existence of time travel - that’s new. Even in a movie like X-Men: Days of Future Past, where people have all kinds of superhuman abilities, the presence of time travel is still seen as unique and something worth rallying around.

RELATED: The Importance of Choice In Rian Johnson's Films, From 'Looper' to 'Knives Out'

Time Travel Is Normal in Looper

Image via Sony

Here in Looper, though, time travel is neither special nor something that blows Joe’s mind. He and countless other characters are well aware of time travel as Looper begins. It’s an approach that mirrors how people with telepathic abilities in this universe are just treated as a nuisance or something that can be exploited on billboards rather than a revolutionary new step in the chain of evolution. Looper’s subversive approach to time travel cinema is ingrained into how it initially strips away all the mystique of this staple of sci-fi narratives. It’s the perfect way to capture the bleak outlook in Joe’s psyche and it separates Looper from other features in this subgenre right away.

These subversive tendencies continue as Joe encounters an older version of himself (Bruce Willis). Old Joe has come back in time to kill a young boy who will grow up to become The Rainmaker, a man responsible for his wife’s death. It’s a mission harkening back to The Terminator, the gold standard for modern-day time travel films, and how its plot revolved around another visitor from the future going to the past to kill someone who will grow up to be incredibly important. This isn’t just a retread of James Cameron’s seminal motion picture, though. Johnson echoes the primary mission of the first two Terminator installments, but the big difference in Looper is that the assassin is a flesh-and-blood human.

Stripping Away the Glamor of Time Travel Action

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Not only that, but Old Joe, unlike the T-1000 or other time-traveling assassins, is successful in killing a kid from an older era. When he comes to the past, Old Joe isn’t sure who his target is, but he’s narrowed it down to three options. He plans to kill all three of these adolescent targets and the audience is privy to one successful mission in particular. Moviegoers are spared seeing a child shot to death by Bruce Willis, but we do see the aftermath of Old Joe being overwhelmed with grief over his violent actions. Much like removing the glamor of time travel, here, Looper is also peeling away the sense of “cool” associated with time travel revenge missions. Other titles doing a more straightforward version of this same premise don’t consider the gravity of taking a life, but the weight of these actions is felt powerfully by the audience.

These two details epitomize Looper's approach to time travel in that this feature is always underscoring the brutal realities of what we might take for granted in other more lighthearted takes on the subject matter. The torturing of Seth (Paul Dano), for instance, is a brilliant, grisly inversion of an unforgettable moment in Back to the Future, when Marty begins to vanish from a photograph from the future as his parents fail to connect. Here in Looper, that's reconstituted to feature older Seth watching pieces of his body vanish from sight as they're cut off his younger incarnation. It’s a gnarly concept that’s beautifully executed, especially since it plays off Back to the Future so well but still works as a great standalone visual and moment of intensity even if you’ve never seen the movie.

Looper's Approach to Time Travel Lore

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

But perhaps the most important way Looper subverts time travel tropes is in its approach to time travel mythology and mechanics. This approach comes from Johnson simply being not as concerned with that detail, and this is evident in some of the most memorable dialogue in his screenplay. "This time travel shit...fries your brain like an egg," Abe (Jeff Daniels) remarks to Joe at one point, while Older Joe, after delivering some expository dialogue about time travel rules to his younger self, notes that his comments are “a precise description of a fuzzy mechanism. It's messy.” The presence of these lines, as well as the emphasis on visuals and emotions in the entire film rather than on world-building, indicate to the audience where they should be paying attention.

Many time travel movies get into the nitty-gritty of how moving between different eras works and some of them do it quite well. Others tend to get bogged down and even seem to think that slathering on heaps of mythology and exposition related to time travel will make their movie automatically interesting. All of those explanations are just not what Johnson is focused on here. He’s more interested in how time travel affects characters, not how the concept works entirely. He’s not yearning to make something that stands up to every question of logic, he wants to make something that’s entertaining and soul-stirring. Going this route inspired some online detractors in its initial theatrical release, but Looper’s eschewing of focusing heavily on that kind of material does it the world of good.

Subverting this standard of time travel movies allows Looper to deliver a compelling story about redemption, loss, and what we use to define a meaningful life. All of this captivating material is spurred on by the presence of time travel in its plot. This allows the feature to function as a terrific showcase for why we all love time travel stores in the first place. Rian Johnson’s obvious extensive knowledge of time travel cinema and how it functions is on entertaining display here in Looper and results in a movie that is able to function just as well as a deconstruction of time travel narratives as it does a celebration of them.