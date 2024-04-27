The Big Picture Howard's joyful personality and unique relationships steal the show in Loot, adding lighthearted humor to the series.

His connections with coworkers help them grow, notably transforming Nicolas and leading to character development for Howard himself.

Howard is an entertaining and essential character in Loot, improving every scene with his positivity and humor.

Apple TV+'s Loot has a great cast as it tells the story of a rich woman finding new meaning in her life after a bitter divorce. With Maya Rudolph as the lead, it's clear the comedy had the right idea from the beginning. But, while the story centers around Rudolph's Molly on a difficult road to becoming a better person amid a major life change, another character steals the show: Howard (Ron Funches). The always positive and caring coworker is easily one of the most interesting in the series. Howard adds lighthearted humor to the show that could easily get caught up in dramatic issues as Molly deals with the emotional fallout of her divorce and the company works to improve serious problems like homelessness. His good-natured hilarity plays off Molly's out-of-touch drama and is always a welcome addition.

However, Howard's biggest contribution to Loot is his various relationships with his coworkers. The show includes a wide range of personalities among its characters, from the down-to-business Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) to the overly-confident Nicolas (Joel Kim Booster), and Howard befriends them all. Molly carries the overall plot, but Howard develops unique relationships with each of his coworkers. Howard's joyful personality brings out the best in everyone, as he remains supportive and friendly no matter the circumstances. Howard becomes a dynamic duo with Nicolas, brings out a new side of Sofia, and bonds with Arthur (Nat Faxon) despite their differences. And these friendships help Howard grow as much as he helps them. While every character on the show is amusing, Howard has quickly become a highlight, and his scenes will never let you down.

Howard Helps His Friends Grow in 'Loot'

In Season 1, Howard is introduced as Molly's lovable cousin who works at the foundation, making him the only character to know Molly when she begins taking her role seriously. Howard's relationship with Molly puts him in the perfect position to help her during a vulnerable situation, driving her to reconnect with their family. This not only results in a hilarious episode but is a turning point for Molly. But Howard's relationship with Molly is just the beginning. His ever-growing connections to each character bring the group together.

Howard's interactions with Nicolas have been a focus of the show, as Howard helped Nicolas chase his dream of action, supporting his new friend and encouraging him to take risks. The series develops this dynamic between the characters early, and it's the best pair in the show. Howard and Nicolas share next to nothing. Howard is excitable, friendly, and joyful, and Nicolas is proudly none of those things. They don't have common interests or talents. Actually, Howard breaks the ice by requesting Nicolas' help with fashion, which Howard acknowledges is not his strength.

Though initially Nicolas resists Howard, they soon become friends, and their relationship continues to grow. In Season 2, Episode 5, "Mally's," Howard gives up on the bitter competition against the women in the office to teach Nicolas the importance of apologizing to both become a better person and relieve his conscience. Howard and Nicolas share some of the best interactions in the entire series because, despite being opposites, they manage to get along, largely due to Howard's efforts. Nicolas is something of an outsider to the foundation, working primarily as Molly's assistant rather than an employee at the non-profit, but Howard pulls him into the strange family.

Howard's Character Develops Over 'Loot's 2 Seasons

Yet Howard does more than help others grow, as he has undergone major development himself. Howard learned to value himself and chase his dreams, largely with the help of his friends. Just as Howard helps Nicolas, Nicolas helps Howard. After meeting Howard's girlfriend, Tanya (Amber Chardae Robinson), Nicolas learned that they had different goals, and she was lying to his friend. Nicolas reveals this, but Howard doesn't believe him, causing a rift. Yet, when it comes down to it, Howard stands up to Tanya so that he can attend Nicolas' play, realizing how she was mistreating him. Because he is determined to be there for Nicolas, Howard realizes the toxicity in his relationship with Tanya and breaks up with her, entering a new chapter of his life.

However, Howard has a long way to go. Season 2 shows him looking for a new way to make money and needing help from a friend. This time, Arthur helps Howard, allowing them to develop a friendship as well. With Arthur's encouragement, Howard puts together his own wrestling league, combining his interest and his need for extra money. Considering Howard, in part, got his job because of his connection to Molly (as mentioned in the pilot), it is a major step for him to follow his passion, showing his capacity for change. There are certainly more ways for Howard to mature, but he is on his way.

'Loot' Thrives Whenever Howard Is Onscreen

When he is not improving himself or helping his friends become better people, Howard is still an entertaining character. He continues to be the easy-going and beloved person he is when just engaging in antics. Howard spends an entire episode in Season 2 investigating Sofia's personal life to discover that she is a secret Swiftie. This doesn't change the show in any major way, but Howard's detective skills show a new side of the character as he bonds with Sofia. He also shows a humorous dynamic with Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), who shares his positivity. If their Disney duet in "Mally's" wasn't enough to prove that these two are a fun pair, the episode puts them in competition as the two most passionate in the contest to get the most signatures. This interaction not only gives Ainsley a rare spotlight but establishes her and Howard as a good duo, proving that he can get along with everybody.

Howard improves every scene he's in, whether it is a significant moment or just a small gag. His ability to bring out the best in every character he shares a scene with sets him apart from the rest of the cast and makes him integral to the show. With his personal growth and constant humor, Howard is a highlight. Howard may not be the main character of Loot, but he is a necessary part of it.

