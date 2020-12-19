If you’re a fan of nerdy collectibles, chances are you’re probably already familiar with Loot Crate DX. The subscription service unveiled the exclusive items featured in January’s Loot Crate DX, the appropriately-titled “Ka-Pow” crate. The haul is centered around fighting and swole dudes and ass-kicking in general, including some cool swag from Mortal Kombat and Fight Club.

But the centerpiece of January’s Loot Crate DX is a pretty cool He-Man Tiki Mug with accompanying Swizzle Straw modeled after his iconic Power Sword, so you can sip your drink of choice while harnessing the power of Castle Greyskull. It’s an extremely fun collectible for He-Man fans (the mug even has a little Orko on the back, like he’s sneaking up on He-Man or something), and one that will inject a healthy amount of nerdy fantasy to any pool party.

The other major item included in the Ka-Pow crate is a Mortal Kombat hoodie, and I would be remiss if I did not say that I want it in my house immediately. It’s an all-black pullover hoodie with the title screen of the original Mortal Kombat game emblazoned in red on the front. I want 27 of these so that it might be the only thing I ever wear for the rest of my life. There’s also a Predator hat, which is also all-black and features a profile embroidery of the titular alien hunter. Rounding out the crate is a Fight Club patch and a deluxe Mortal Kombat pin set of Scorpion lancing Sub-Zero with his trademark spear (technically it’s a kunai on a chain, but it will always be a spear to me). You can check out some exclusive images below.

Loot Crate DX crates start at $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited, and if you want to get your hands on January’s Ka-Pow crate make sure to order by January 19 at 9:00pm PST.

The new crate changeover happens on 12/19 at 9:00pm PST. For more info make sure to head over to Loot Crate.

Share Share Tweet Email

At Long Last, ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy Finally Looks Like Real Movies | 4K Review But they still should've been two movies max.