Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the AppleTV+ series, Loot.

Loot, a new AppleTV+ comedy stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, who's about to turn 45. She is celebrating with her husband of 20 years, John (Adam Scott), in their lavish home in the Hollywood Hills. When Molly discovers John’s affair with his assistant, Hailey (Dylan Gelula), the biggest divorce in history hits the media. Molly soon becomes the third-richest woman in the world. Unsure of her next move, Molly decides to jump head first into the foundation she started in downtown Los Angeles. When Molly arrives, she is introduced to Sofia (Michael Jae Rodriguez), the head of the foundation, who is all business and zero nonsense. She also meets Arthur (Nat Faxon), a sweet-natured, but wildly naive and recently divorced dad who serves as the foundation’s accountant. Running the IT department is Molly’s distant cousin, Howard (Ron Funches). Howard is incredibly positive and upbeat and is thrilled that Molly has decided to join the office crew. Molly brings along her long-time assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), who is less than thrilled having to waste his time in an office all day long. And thus begins one of the most unexpected, yet delightful friendships we didn’t know we wanted.

Both Funches and Booster are known as stand-up comedians first and foremost, but both have been doing their fair share of acting. Booster had a recurring role on Shrill and has provided voices for the shows Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad! He also recently appeared in the film Fire Island. Funches has been acting for over a decade. He has appeared in such films as Get Hard, Trolls, Noelle, and Cheaper by the Dozen. He has also had roles on the television shows Undateable, Final Space, and Hoops, just to name a few. Both Booster and Funches bring their comedic talents to Loot, but it is their chemistry as newfound best friends that is intoxicating.

Howard has big dreams, but working IT for his cousin’s foundation pays the bills and that is what is important at the moment. He is in a long-term relationship with Tanya (Amber Chardae Robinson) and is all too happy to show Molly and Nicholas around the place. When we meet Nicholas, he clearly has exquisite taste and loyally takes care of every need Molly has no matter how extravagant. He happily accompanies Molly on her trip around the world for a divorce detox. He is genuinely protective of Molly and seems to be the only person in her life that actually looks out for her best interests. Sure, they may also aid his lifestyle, but he cares for her completely. Nicholas does not understand why Molly has such an interest in the foundation when they could be off gallivanting around the world spending her endless amount of money, and he couldn’t be less interested in ingratiating himself to those he believes are beneath him.

When Howard begins to worry about his relationship with Tanya, he approaches Nicholas for advice. Nicholas doesn’t really want to get involved, but Howard appeals to his fashion sense, which Nicholas cannot resist. What Nicholas assumes is a one-off, turns into Howard continually approaching him for romantic advice. As apprehensive as Nicholas is, he finds himself becoming Howard’s confidant in his relationship and against his better judgment, the two start becoming closer.

As Howard and Nicholas start depending on each other and become true friends, for the first time, Nicholas is understanding what it means to not only be a friend, but be loved by a friend. Nicholas fully admits that he hates all the people in his current "friend circle" and really starts caring for Howard. Howard is like a puppy dog that even cold-hearted Nicholas can’t bring himself to be mean to. Not only that, but Nicholas turns out to be great with advice. Howard even dubs them “Vegeta and Goku” from Dragon Ball Z as they too are “friendly rivals who turn great friends, but still kinda weary of each other.” Nicholas has zero idea what this reference is, but is touched nonetheless. As the audience, you start to get the feeling that Nicholas has never been given a gift by a friend. Sure Molly drapes in luxury, but this was truly thoughtful and meaningful and something changes in Nicholas.

When Nicholas reveals to Howard that he has an upcoming audition and his real dream was to become an actor before he started working for Molly, Howard is his number one cheerleader to go back to auditioning. Again, Howard proves to be a supportive friend, and Nicholas is just giddy with having someone on his side in his life. Howard advises Nicholas on his love life and the two get so close they even pair up to help Arthur with his own love life. In befriending Howard, Nicholas starts to really care about the rest of the crew in the office as well. Howard and Nicholas are a power duo, and it seems they are unstoppable together.

The first test of their friendship is when Howard wants to introduce Nicholas to his girlfriend, Tanya. Nicholas and Tanya hit it off immediately, however, when Tanya reveals privately to Nicholas that she is basically stringing Howard along until she finds someone better to marry, Nicholas is torn. Howard is finally his first real friend who is in love with this girl who he admits he wants to marry and have kids with. Nicholas doesn’t want his friend to get hurt, but will telling him completely ruin their relationship?

And it sure does. Nicholas decides to reveal the truth, not knowing Tanya is listening in. Howard ends their friendship, leaving Nicholas heartbroken. Nicholas finally gained a best friend and tried to do right by him and in doing so he ruined it. When Nicholas has a chance to bump up from a side character to a lead in his play, Howard can't resist encouraging him to take the role even though he insists they are still not friends. Howard runs the scene with him and assures him that he can do it, even giving him tips and tricks how to make himself cry on stage. When it comes time for the play, Howard is faced with his own test when he has to choose between running insane errands for Tanya and seeing Nicholas’ play. Even though he and Nicholas aren't speaking, there's no way he would miss such an important night for his friend. And yes, he makes the correct decision and chooses his friend over his toxic girlfriend. Realizing that Nicholas was right and told him anyway knowing how he would react, Howard knows that Nicholas is his true friend. And his apology and support makes it easy for Nicholas to come to tears in his performance as he brings the house down. The entire staff has shown up… except Molly, who for the longest time Nicholas thought was his only friend.

Over 10 episodes, it was a great joy to watch this friendship evolve. Watching Nicholas open up a little and accept Howard into his life, we got to see that this was the support and the love he so desperately needed even if he didn’t even know it. Through his friendship with Howard, he let go of his condescending attitude towards the rest of the staff and even bonded with Arthur and the rest of the staff as well. Howard wasn’t a perfect person, he certainly had his own set of flaws, but he too finally found someone who told him the truth about his choices even when it was difficult.

With its Season 2 renewal, the friendship of Howard and Nicholas is one of the many addicting qualities of Loot. Here’s hoping their next journey is just as fun to watch.