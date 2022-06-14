Apple TV+ has produced some amazing originals over the last few years. Although it's not at the same height of popularity as Netflix or Disney+, movies and shows like CODA and Ted Lasso are proof that Apple TV+ is still a top-notch streaming service.

In fact, one of its newest shows, Loot, is something to look out for even though it's not part of an established IP like Marvel or Star Wars. First announced in March 2021, Loot stars Maya Rudolph as a woman named Molly Novak who lives a nice, comfy life with her billionaire husband John (Adam Scott). After a scandal turns Molly's life upside down, however, she discovers that she has a charity foundation and decides that giving back may be the solution to her problems. Emmy-winning writers Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) created the show while Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) serve as executive producers. Rudolph, Yang, and Hubbard already worked together on a 2018 Prime Video series called Forever, which was canceled after one season despite receiving generally favorable reviews from critics, but hopefully, they will have better luck the second time around.

Either way, if the cast, crew, or plot description has piqued your interest in this new show, then here's everything we know so far about Loot.

Watch the Loot Trailer

The first trailer for Loot was released on June 3, 2022. The 146-second preview looks as glamorous and elegant as a rich people's lifestyle would typically look, yet it still fits in several moments of humor, such as when one of Molly's employees tells her that she's "the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet."

When Will Loot Be Released?

The first three episodes of Loot premiere on June 24, 2022, on Apple TV+. Each subsequent episode will be released every Friday until August 12, 2022, when the season finale airs.

How Many Episodes Does Loot Consist Of?

Loot consists of ten episodes, each of which is around 30 minutes.

Who Else is in the Loot Cast?

Besides Rudolph and Scott, the cast of Loot includes Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez (Pose), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), Nat Faxon (The Conners), Ron Funches (Trolls), Oliver Martinez (Unfaithful), and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Who are the Characters of Loot?

Here are brief summaries of all the main characters in Loot based on what we can gather about them from the trailers and press releases:

Maya Rudolph plays Molly Novak, a happy-go-lucky billionaire wife who has all the things you expect a billionaire to have: a mansion with closets the size of a living room, nice boats that lead to nicer boats, and even a pet llama. However, that all falls apart when Molly discovers that her husband of 20 years is cheating on her with a younger woman. Molly walks away with a modest settlement of $87 billion, but the first trailer still has a scene where she cries while eating candy, which to be fair a lot of people would probably do in that situation. Much to her surprise, Molly finds out that she has a charitable organization so, in an effort to help herself, Molly realizes that she needs to help others. This new journey of self-discovery may also humble her along the way.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays Sofia Salinas, the hard-nosed executive director of Molly's non-profit, who not-so-surprisingly managed the organization while Molly was doing whatever a billionaire who doesn't know that they run a non-profit would do. In the first trailer, Sofia tells Molly that "part of me wants to hate you," probably due to the latter's oblivious nature, but she then tells her, "you pulled us together, and you made us better." Even though this sort of dynamic is not new, especially for a show like this, seeing two very talented actresses work together in a fun workplace comedy will surely be a treat.

Joel Kim Booster plays Nicholas, Molly's assistant who sticks with her even after the divorce. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in June 2022, Booster said that Loot isn't inherently gay, but Yang still let him sneak some moments of homosexuality into the show. Booster also mentioned that Yang and Hubbard, the latter of whom worked with the actor on the short-lived NBC series Sunnyside, wrote the character of Nicholas with him in mind, which makes his performance sound even more promising.

Nat Faxon plays Arthur, the easygoing accountant at Molly's foundation.

Ron Funches plays Howard, Sofia's comparatively more cheerful cousin who also works at the non-profit. He also loves pop culture so expect him to spout a lot of pop culture references throughout the series.

Olivier Martinez plays Jean-Pierre, a charming French billionaire who wants his family's charitable foundation to team up with Molly's. Unsurprisingly, romantic tension ensues between the two characters since the first trailer depicts Molly attempting to seduce Jean-Pierre.

Adam Scott plays John Novak, Molly's tech billionaire husband who cheats on her with a younger woman, leading to their divorce. In the first trailer, John says that running a charitable foundation is "a bit more complicated than organizing a cocktail party," but Molly is keen on proving him wrong. Scott's appearance on the show wasn't known until the first trailer was released, so he may not appear in many episodes. Funnily enough, Loot is the second Apple TV+ from 2022 that Scott appears in after playing the lead role in the critically acclaimed psychological thriller Severance.

Dylan Gelula plays Hailey, John's young mistress who brings about the end of his marriage with Molly. In the first trailer, Molly asks if Hailey was born when she and John graduated college, to which he replies, "Actually, she was one." Gelula only appears in two scenes from the trailer, so she also may not appear in many episodes.

When Was Loot Filmed?

Filming for Loot began on September 6, 2021, and wrapped on February 8, 2022. Keep in mind the series started filming after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, so it may contain real-world parallels (intentional or not).

What is Loot About?

What is Loot About?