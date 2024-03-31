The Big Picture Molly's character growth from billionaire to philanthropist in Apple TV+'s Loot is humorous but heartfelt.

Season 1 ends with a cliffhanger as Molly vows to give away her fortune, setting up more drama for Season 2.

Relationships develop in unexpected ways, adding depth to the comedic narrative of Molly's journey.

Loot Season 1 shows dramatic character development for Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph), who goes from an out-of-touch billionaire to a charitable and caring woman, but not without a few snags in the road. Her well-meaning, often over-the-top actions in her attempt to become a better person show the difficulties of starting over in the most hilarious way. Surrounded by a cast of colorful characters from the enthusiastic Howard (Ron Funches) to the no-nonsense Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), Molly is far from alone in her journey, but she remains the centerpiece as she grows, makes mistakes, and falls in love. However, Season 1 ends with a cliffhanger, setting up more drama for Molly and the gang for Season 2. Her work is only beginning as well, since she promised to give away all her money and still has a lot of personal growth left.

Loot Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world--and finds herself along the way. Release Date June 24, 2022 Creator Matt Hubbard, Alan Yang Cast Maya Rudolph , Nat Faxon Joel Kim Booster , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , Ron Funches Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

'Loot' Starts With a Messy Divorce

At first, Molly's life seems idyllic as she and her husband of 20 years, John (Adam Scott), celebrate her birthday with lavish gifts and the kind of party that only extreme wealth can pull off. However, it falls apart quickly when Molly learns of John's affair with his young assistant, Hailey (Dylan Gelula), who is half their age. In her messy divorce, Molly gets $87 million, becoming the third-richest woman in the world, but she is unhappy. Molly goes on a bender, accompanied by her loyal personal assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster). But she hits a low point when she publicly humiliates herself by falling into a pool. As a result, she is contacted by Sofia, who runs a charitable foundation founded in Molly's name. Sofia expresses concern over how Molly's actions reflect on the foundation, and Molly is inspired to take a more active role in the organization, using her celebrity to bring attention to the charity.

Though her heart is in the right place, Molly doesn't know what is appropriate, bringing a fleet of non-environmentally friendly cars to take the workers to their event and giving an impromptu speech at the opening of a women's shelter that is wildly offensive. Her actions prove Molly to be out of touch and ill-equipped to do charity work, yet she apologizes for her mistake and perseveres despite Sofia's attempt to push her away. Although Molly's heart is in the right place, she causes unending problems as her post-divorce life takes her on a journey of self-discovery.

'Loot' Shows Molly at Work Bettering Herself

Image via Apple TV+

Molly begins working at the foundation constantly or as consistently as she does anything. Taking Nicholas with her, Molly meets her new coworkers, Howard, her friendly cousin who she forgot worked there, Arthur (Nat Faxon), Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), and Rhonda (Meagen Fay). But Sofia runs a tight ship, limiting the bonding time. When Molly receives an invite to a party in Miami, she wants to go but cannot get out of her commitment to the foundation. So Molly decides to take her new coworkers on an unexpected bonding trip. However, when they discover the real reason for the trip, everyone leaves. Molly attempts to make the most of her trip but no longer fits in with her former friends and returns to the foundation instead. Molly apologizes to her coworkers, making amends by showing a genuine effort to bond and getting even Sofia to open up about her experience being unhoused.

Molly may want to be a functioning member of her organization, but she is not done with mistakes. After seeing John claiming in an interview that she doesn't know what she's doing, Molly sets out to prove him wrong, booking several high-profile interviews that she is not prepared for. Sofia preps her, hoping to use this opportunity to teach Molly about the work they do, but getting too intense and scaring Molly off. Molly cancels her interviews for a Hot Ones appearance, where she embarrasses herself by freaking out, insulting the host, and basically losing it. Though Molly is ashamed of herself, Sofia admits she made the problem worse, and they become unlikely friends as Molly confesses her insecurities about her ex-husband. Later, Molly redeems herself by attending serious interviews with a grasp of the information.

More problems arise when a rollercoaster in a shady theme park in the Philippines gets stuck, trapping people. Discovering that Molly owns the theme park (unbeknownst to Molly herself), the press once again paints her in a bad light, and Sofia fears the foundation will suffer. Sofia goes to present a new plan to the city council, discovering a surprising amount of public support for Molly when her presence is requested on the project rather than being a liability. Meanwhile, Arthur helps Molly discover what she owns to avoid another issue later, but there are a few wild-card holdings they must visit to assess the problem. As they get to know each other, the paparazzi take pictures, starting rumors that they are dating.

Platonic and Romantic Relationships Develop in 'Loot' Season 1

Close

As the characters get to know each other, new relationships form, and Molly reconnects with her family through Howard. But Molly and Sofia are not the only pair of unlikely friends. Howard and Nicholas have little in common, but when Howard asks Nicholas for relationship advice, their friendship begins to bloom. Howard later encourages Nicholas to return to acting, helping him prepare for an audition, which Nicholas gets. Celebrating the accomplishment, Nicholas joins Howard and his girlfriend, Tanya (Amber Chardae Robinson), for dinner, where Tanya reveals she doesn't want to marry Howard. Nicholas tells his friend the truth, causing an argument between the coworkers. Despite everything, Howard supports Nicholas by helping him prepare to take over the leading role in his play, taking the time to help him fake cry. But as they work, Tanya demands Howard's attention, causing Howard to realize the truth and break up with her. An emotional moment between Howard and Nicholas helps Nicholas unlock the feelings he needs to cry on stage.

Throughout the season, Molly moves on from John, though they still do not get along. When John arranges for Molly to be honored at the Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards to mend fences, Molly is excited until she learns it was John's doing. She chooses to leave the event, and her new friends follow, causing Molly to reevaluate. She accepts the award, giving credit to her team. But Molly moves on from her ex-husband, bonding with Arthur as they work together. Both having been through a divorce, they share an understanding of each other, though they admittedly deny the rumors about them dating. Molly also develops a relationship with philanthropist Jean-Pierre (Olivier Martinez), but this comes with confusion as she and her friends try to determine if he is interested in working with her or in a relationship. Eventually, they kiss, clarifying that Jean-Pierre is interested in both.

But the relationship isn't without problems. As she starts dating again, Molly lets her friendships slide, missing Nicholas' play and getting swept up in Jean-Pierre's plans rather than the foundation's work. The issues come to a head when Jean-Pierre takes Molly and the foundation to "Silver Moon Summit" to present a presentation on a water purification device. Despite Sofia's warnings that Molly is once again living in the shadow of a man, Molly continues with the presentation even as it fails. She drinks tainted water to prove her point. After the presentation, Jean-Pierre suggests running away from his problems, and Molly sends her coworkers a note to say she's stepping back from the foundation. But Sofia confronts Molly, learning she left Jean-Pierre, so Sofia refuses her resignation. Meanwhile, Arthur admits his feelings for Molly to his coworkers and himself.

'Loot' Season 1 Leaves Cliffhangers for Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Though Season 1 ends with Molly in a far better place than she began, there are certainly problems ahead. Now, with supportive friends, Molly is rapidly becoming a better person. In the Season finale, she announces that she will give away her entire fortune, giving the foundation a lofty goal as the show progresses and forcing Molly's lifestyle to change even more. Yet, there is a more dramatic cliffhanger the characters will face. When Arthur finally approaches Molly to confess his feelings, the conversation is not shown. Instead, the show skips to Molly waking up next to John, proving that Molly's romantic life isn't settled either. With so much going on, Season 2 will have plenty of story left as Molly continues to grow and learn with the help of her friends.

Loot Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+ in the U.S. and Season 2 premiers on April 3rd.

Watch on Apple TV+