In the current climate, the world seems more financially divided than ever. So, then, it would seem a potentially fruitless endeavor to create a brand-new series designed to focus on a billionaire we are supposed to fall in love with... unless that billionaire is Maya Rudolph, of course. Debuting on June 24, 2022, Apple TV+'s Loot instantly won over viewers and critics thanks to its unique riches-to-rags story that saw newly-made billionaire Molly Novak, portrayed by the aforementioned Rudolph, trying to put her money to good use to help both resurrect those on the brink of ruin and resurrect her own identity. At a time when charity seems more pivotal than ever, Loot certainly hit the sweet spot.

It is no surprise then that the series was quickly renewed for a second outing midway through its first, and, although there have been obstacles along the way, that outing is now just around the corner. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Loot Season 2 so far.

Loot Season 2 officially premieres on April 3, 2024. The second season comes 22 months after Season 1 first premiered on Apple TV+ in June 2022.

Where Can You Watch 'Loot' Season 2?

Once again, the upcoming second outing of this refreshing comedy will be exclusively available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 2 of Loot joins the likes of the limited series Franklin and drama series Sugar starring Colin Farrell as exciting new additions to Apple TV's April line-up. For those who haven't yet seen it, Loot's first season is still available to watch right now on the platform.

Is There a Trailer for 'Loot' Season 2?

Despite having released some promotional images, there is sadly not yet a trailer for Loot's second season. To find out as soon as one drops, make sure to stay tuned to Collider. However, some footage of the new season was unveiled in a sizzle reel released by Apple TV showcasing their 2024 slate, which also includes Palm Royale, Presumed Innocent, and Lady in the Lake.

Who Is in the Cast for 'Loot' Season 2?

Unsurprisingly, Saturday Night Live alumna Maya Rudolph will be back to play the philanthropic Molly Novak, with this marking one of a few upcoming projects for the multiple Primetime Emmy winner in 2024, including voicing Ally in John Krasinski's IF alongside the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell.

Returning alongside Rudolph is expected to be most of the first season's cast, including the likes of MJ Rodriguez (Pose) as Sofia Salinas, Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) as Nicholas, Ron Funches (Trolls) as Howard, Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) as Arthur, Adam Scott (Severance) as John Novak, Meagen Fay (Magnolia) as Rhonda, Stephanie Styles (Bombshell) as Ainsley, Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful) as Jean-Pierre. There is no confirmation as to whether any star-studded additions have been made to the ensemble, with that possibility likely to be left a surprise come episode 1's debut.

What Is 'Loot' Season 2 About?

Season 1 left its main character in a brand-new position in which, after having suddenly found herself in the top 0.1% of the financial population, she gives most of it away and has brought herself back down to basics. Although feeling spiritually fulfilled, Molly must now face the ramifications of such a rapid lifestyle change, with higher powers likely to hunt her down to try and punish her for 'wasting' her money. An official plot synopsis released by Apple for Season 2 reads:

"Loot returns for season two a year after Molly Wells settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin."

Beyond its plot, fan-favorite Joel Kim Booster has refreshingly given an update on what to expect concerning Season 2's tone. In an interview with Wired, Booster noted:

“It’s a much more joke-dense season because we know our voices and the kinds of jokes we can make, and so it’s much faster and funnier. You saw the relationships in Season 1, me and Howard, Molly and Sofia, and we sort of switch it up a little bit. We’re putting people together for stories that maybe didn’t get a chance to play last season, and it’s a lot of fun."

For the series to be able to confidently breathe new life into its format and not simply rely on what worked before is a very positive sign for Loot, with this progressive attitude from the behind-the-scenes team likely lending the series to not just another successful outing, but perhaps several more beyond that.

Who Is Making 'Loot' Season 2?

Star of the show Maya Rudolph will be once again back to executive produce alongside the likes of co-creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, Dave Becky, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Blake McClure is the director of photography for the second season, with the likes of Alan Yang, Miguel Arteta, and Angela Barnes expected to direct. Writers such as Matt Hubbard, Alan Yang, and Nick Lehmann are likely to have penned Season 2, although it is not confirmed exactly who has written each episode.

How Many Episodes Are in 'Loot' Season 2?

Just like the first season, Loot's sophomore run will consist of ten episodes. The first two episodes will be made available together on the aforementioned April 3 release date, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Wednesdays until May 29.