The Big Picture Molly Novak navigates her post-divorce life with $87 billion by engaging with her charitable foundation.

Loot explores Molly's journey of self-discovery and impacting lives in unexpected ways.

In a sneak peek clip, Molly loses her cool due to inane chatter and a disruptive clown car text tone.

Loot is one of Apple TV+'s most popular shows, and Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of the show, set to premiere on Wednesday, May 8. Loot stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, a billionaire who finds her life turned upside down after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With her 87 billion dollar divorce settlement, Molly must navigate her new reality with the help of her devoted assistant, played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and her no-nonsense foundation director, played by Joel Kim Booster.

The show follows Molly as she begins to engage with the world beyond her bubble of wealth and privilege for the first time, getting involved in her charitable foundation which she had previously ignored. Throughout the series, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, trying to figure out who she is when she's not defined by her wealth. As she becomes more actively involved in the foundation, she starts to impact the lives of others in unexpected and humorous ways.

In the clip, Rudolph's Molly is hosting a lunch and, to be frank, she's getting a bit peeved with the inane chatter going on. When a clown car text tone keeps going off, she loses her cool completely. And who could blame her? Do not disturb exists for a reason, folks.

What Is Happening in 'Loot' Season 2?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The second season of Loot picks up a year after Molly Wells (played by Rudolph) finalizes her highly publicized divorce from tech magnate John Novak (Adam Scott). Now, Molly is flourishing as the leader of her charity, the Wells Foundation. With her focus firmly on her philanthropic efforts, Molly has decided to steer clear of romantic entanglements and is embracing a wellness journey. Despite claiming her independence, she remains inseparable from her ever-reliable assistant Nicholas (Booster), who not only caters to her needs but occasionally spices up her kale smoothies with a splash of gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the efficient and no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, finds her strictly professional demeanor challenged after meeting Molly's charming architect friend, Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). Meanwhile, the friendship between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas continues to deepen, providing mutual support both in and out of the office. On another front, Arthur (Nat Faxon) has overcome his romantic feelings for Molly and is embracing a new carefree lifestyle, symbolized humorously by his choice of a rather uncool leather bracelet.

As Molly commits to fulfilling her pledge to donate her enormous fortune, the Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must band together as both colleagues and friends to support her public mission and personal growth

Loot streams on Apple TV+. The next episode of the series will premiere on May 8.

