The Big Picture Maya Rudolph shines as billionaire Molly Novak in Loot, navigating life post-divorce with humor and heart.

Season 2 sees Molly focusing on philanthropy, grappling with love, and bringing laughs alongside a talented ensemble cast.

Loot has skyrocketed to become one of Apple TV+'s biggest hits, and Collider is stoked to team up with Apple to give our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the season finale episode, dropping on Wednesday, May 29. The show stars the hilarious Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, a filthy-rich billionaire whose life takes a wild turn when her husband of 20 years stabs her in the back. Now, with an insane $87 billion divorce settlement, Molly has to figure out her new life with the help of her super-loyal assistant (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and her no-BS foundation director (Joel Kim Booster).

The series follows Molly as she ventures outside her privileged bubble for the first time, diving into her charity foundation, which she had pretty much ignored until now. Throughout the show, Molly goes on a wild ride of self-discovery, trying to understand who she is beyond her stacks of cash. As she gets more involved with the foundation, she hilariously impacts the lives of others in ways no one saw coming.

In this exclusive sneak peel from the Season 2 finale, we've got Molly (Rudolph) and Grace (Ana Gasteyer) in a photo shoot to boost Molly's do-gooder efforts. But in true Maya Rudolph fashion, Molly can't wrap her head around the whole modeling thing, driving the photographer up the wall. The comedic gold between Rudolph and Gasteyer guarantees a ton of laughs as Molly tries to juggle her over-the-top personality with her newfound mission.

What Is Going On in 'Loot' Season 2?

Season 2 of Loot kicks off a year after Molly Novak (Rudolph) wraps up her high-drama divorce from tech mogul John Novak (Adam Scott). Now, Molly is killing it as the boss of her charity, the Wells Foundation. With her eyes set on philanthropy, Molly is swearing off romance and jumping on the wellness bandwagon. Despite her claims of independence, she's still super tight with her ever-reliable assistant Nicholas (Booster), who occasionally jazzes up her kale smoothies with a sneaky splash of gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, finds her strict work ethic put to the test after meeting Molly's suave architect buddy, Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). Meanwhile, the bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas is stronger than ever, with the duo supporting each other both on and off the clock. Over in another corner, Arthur (Nat Faxon) has finally moved on from his crush on Molly and is living his best carefree life, symbolized by his hilariously dorky leather bracelet.

As Molly commits to blowing her massive fortune on good causes, the Wells Foundation crew, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must rally together as both colleagues and friends to back her public mission and personal growth. Loot streams exclusively on Apple TV+. Mark your calendars for the Season 2 finale, premiering on May 29.

