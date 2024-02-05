The Big Picture Season 2 of Loot will continue to follow Molly's philanthropic journey after her divorce, but she may struggle with giving away her fortune correctly.

Molly's reluctance to form new relationships could lead to reckless decisions, making it crucial for Sofia to keep her in check.

The upcoming season will explore the challenges Molly faces in giving away $87 billion and stripping away her lavish lifestyle.

It’s almost time to collect the Loot as the Apple TV+ comedy series gears up to return for Season 2. To tease the upcoming episodes, the streamer unveiled some first-look images during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour. The story will continue to follow billionaire Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) as she channels her bitter divorce energy into philanthropy and learns some real-world lessons in the process. Loot is slated to return on April 3.

In Season 2 we’ll be able to see a less traumatized Molly as the series picks up one year after her highly-publicized divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). With the experience she got with the foundation she didn’t even know she owned, we can at least expect that this time around she won’t hand out gift bags filled with frills to people in need.

The problem for Molly is, that she’s been staying away from relationships after the divorce, and if she keeps bottling up her feelings, this might end up backfiring – or leading her to make reckless decisions like giving away all her fortune. That’s why she needs people like Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) to keep her in check.

What to Expect in 'Loot' Season 2

Close

In an interview with The Wrap, Loot co-creator Matt Hubbard talked about how Season 2 will approach Molly’s latest decision and present some unforeseen difficulties for the wealthy woman:

“I think moving forward, you can’t just snap your fingers and give away $87 billion, especially if you want that money to be used correctly, and not just stolen from you. We’ve been fortunate enough to already receive an order for Season 2, and we will see renewed focus from Molly in the Wells Foundation, in giving away this money, but I think we’ll also discover how difficult that can be to do in the right way. And look, Molly is Molly, too. You get used to a certain way [of living]. She’s not gonna jump from a 500,000-square-foot house to a studio, right? Seeing that journey of, ‘OK, I gotta strip away some of that stuff’ — that will be hard for her. There’ll be some fun in that as well.”

Aside from Rudolph and Rodriguez, the cast of Loot also features Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Ron Funches (6 Underground), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), Meagen Fay (Superstore), Stephanie Styles (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale).

Apple TV+ premieres Season 2 of Loot with two episodes on April 3. New episodes will roll out every Wednesday through May 29.

Loot After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world--and finds herself along the way. Release Date June 24, 2022 Creator Matt Hubbard, Alan Yang Cast Maya Rudolph , Nat Faxon Joel Kim Booster , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , Ron Funches

Watch on AppleTV+