Apple TV+ has announced that Loot, the workplace comedy starring and executive produced by and starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, has been renewed for a second season. With the season premiering back on June 24, this announcement comes in the middle of the run of the series' first season, having just aired the fifth episode of its 10-episode season. The series airs new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Since its premiere, the series has garnered favorable reviews from audiences and critics, with it being described as "hilarious and heartwarming." Collider's Rebecca Landman said in her review that "Loot is a heartfelt Ted Lasso meets The Office-style comedy complete with various layers of odd-couple dynamics that most certainly do not disappoint."

The stars that join Rudolph on the cast of the series include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Stephanie Styles. The series follows Molly Novak, played by Rudolph, a billionaire who has her life turned upside down when her husband of 20 years betrays her, sending her down a self-destructive spiral. When she hits rock bottom, a charity foundation she owns reaches out to her. It is through her interactions and journey with this foundation that she "embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself."

Image via Apple TV+

Loot is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, making this the second time that Yang and Apple TV+ have collaborated, with them having previously worked together on the multi-award-nominated anthology series, Little America. Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens join Rudolph as executive producers via Rudolph's Animal Pictures banner. In addition to them, Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer.

“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.” Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

New episodes of the first season of Loot continue to premiere weekly on Apple TV+ every Friday. There is no word on when the second season will premiere but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

You can read the official description of Loot down below.