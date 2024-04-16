The Big Picture Molly Wells, played by Maya Rudolph, navigates her philanthropic journey and finds romance in a partner meditation session with Benjamin Bratt.

In a sneak peek from Loot Season 2, Episode 4 titled "Mr. Congeniality," Molly struggles to keep a straight face as Bratt serenely gazes into her eyes during a meditation retreat.

Bratt's character will have a significant impact on the episode, as Molly explores new relationships while her foundation members also have important business to attend to.

Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) is living the high life in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit comedy series Loot. After putting her divorce with Adam Scott's tech billionaire John Novak behind her, she's been focused on two things above all else — her charity and her wellness. While that typically means sipping on kale and gin smoothies from her assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), and other relaxing ventures she can take on as a fabulously single person, the upcoming episode sees the billionaire in the middle of a partner meditation session with no one to join her. That is until she meets a hunky potential new beau in Emmy nominee Benjamin Bratt. Collider is excited to share an exclusive preview of Episode 4 featuring the two of them together in a very awkward scene.

The episode, titled "Mr. Congeniality", in reference to Bratt's role opposite Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality, follows Molly's exploits during the meditation retreat as she tries to get some much-needed relaxation. While everything goes fine at the start of her session, things get terrifying quickly when everyone is asked to turn and face their partners while they focus. It's meant to help everyone "get comfortable with discomfort" by looking into their partners' eyes, but Molly can hardly keep a straight face with Bratt so serenely peering deep into her soul. The billionairess can't help but break into laughter, earning a reprimand from the instructor and a gentle reminder from Bratt that they don't want to get in trouble. Even with that incident, she's enchanted by the actor and is sure to spend more time with him during her stay despite her swearing off any new relationships this season.

Bratt will once again look to make a splash on television with Loot after delivering memorable performances on the small screen from Law & Order to more recent series like Skull Island. This technically marks a reunion between him and Rudolph from their time together on Poker Face, though they never got to share the screen as Rudolph was behind the camera as a producer. In addition to Miss Congeniality, his big screen appearances have also included Steven Soderbergh's Oscar winner Traffic and the animated darling Coco. He'll next be seen alongside Brooke Shields in the upcoming rom-com Mother of the Bride as her former college sweetheart and father of her daughter's fiancé.

Who Else Appears in 'Loot' Season 2?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The introduction of Bratt to the cast will play heavily into Episode 4, but other members of the Wells Foundation have business to take care of as well. Arthur (Nat Faxon) and Howard (Ron Funches) are collaborating on a new wrestling league, but they need to audition potential participants while Ainsley (Stephanie Styles) seeks wedding advice from the foundation's no-nonsense director, Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and Nicholas. Season 2, as a whole, follows Molly's efforts to spread her entire wealth through her philanthropic efforts and with the help of everyone at the foundation doing their part.

Loot hails from the creative duo of Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard with Rudolph joined as an executive producer by her typical collaborators Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens as well as Dave Becky. The cast is rounded out by Olivier Martinez, Meagan Fay, and O-T Fagbenle. Given the slate of guest stars in Season 1 and some of the faces already seen in Season 2, like Bratt, John Lutz, and Tony Hawk, expect more surprises as Molly continues her quest of philanthropy and purpose.

Episode 4 of Loot Season 2 arrives on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 17. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Loot After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world--and finds herself along the way. Release Date June 24, 2022 Creator Matt Hubbard, Alan Yang Cast Maya Rudolph , Nat Faxon Joel Kim Booster , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , Ron Funches Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Apple TV+