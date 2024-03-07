The Big Picture Maya Rudolph's Molly Wells continues to focus on philanthropy and romance in Season 2 of Loot.

The brand-new trailer teases where Loot Season 2 will be headed.

Loot ​​​​​​​Season 2 premieres on April 3, 2024.

Prepare to dig even deeper into the life of Maya Rudolph’s billionaire character, Molly Wells, as the trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit series Loot has unburied itself. Season 1 introduced us to the newly divorced woman who was still reeling from the setback that she faced after her traumatizing public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). Enveloping herself into her philanthropic efforts at the Wells Foundation, Molly found a new sense of purpose in helping others with her massive fortune, which we’ll see play out during the second batch of episodes set to arrive on the streamer on April 3.

While Molly pours herself into her work, the trailer for Loot’s second season sees her assistant and bestie, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island) keep her glass full of a kale smoothie spiked with gin. Still aiming to spread the wealth as much as possible, Molly continues to grow her philanthropic empire throughout the season with the help of Sofia (MJ Rodriguez, Pose), who’s tasked with keeping up the daily goings-on at the office. Turning a corner when it comes to the pursuit of romantic partners, even though Molly was staying as far away from men as possible in Season 1, she has her eye set on a new beau (Benjamin Bratt, Miss Congeniality) in the Season 2 trailer.

Along with the Emmy Award-winning Rudolph, Rodriguez, and Booster, Season 2 of Loot will see the return of other familiar faces, including Nat Faxon (Friends from College) and Ron Funches (the Trolls franchise). And the guest appearances don’t stop with Bratt as Rudolph’s on-screen romantic interest. This season, the creative team is also bringing in the likes of Saturday Night Live alum and Mean Girls star Ana Gasteyer as well as The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Fagbenle.

Who’s Behind ‘Loot’s Second Season?

On top of starring in the Alan Yang (Parks and Recreation) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) created series, Rudolph also adds her name to the line-up of executive producers alongside her producing partner, Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The pair joins Natasha Lyonne as well as 3 Arts’ Dave Becky.

As for Loot’s second season return, the first two episodes of the ten-episode installment will arrive on April 3 with one new episode to air weekly on Wednesdays until May 29. Find out everything we know about Apple TV+’s comedy here in our nifty guide and check out the Season 2 trailer below. In the meantime, you can catch up on the entire first season now available on the streaming platform.

