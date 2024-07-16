The Big Picture Apple TV+ announced the renewal of Loot for Season 3, following Molly's billionaire journey.

Season 3 will delve into Molly's attempts to become a better person and improve her company.

Previous seasons showcased Molly's comedy through her disconnected reality, promising more in upcoming episodes.

The journey of Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) is far from over. Today, Apple TV+ announced that Loot is coming back for Season 3. The renewal comes barely a couple of months after the comedy series wrapped Season 2, which means that it's possible that the show will keep a consistent release schedule. Once again, the story will follow Molly as she strives to become a billionaire with a heart and learn how to become a better person after a bitter and extremely public divorce.

Luckily for Loot fans, we won't be left hanging after the Season 2 finale that saw Molly board her private jet after an awkward exchange and go somewhere we'll only find out when Season 3 debuts. Additionally, we'll get to see the sort of events that the billionaire comes up with in order to improve as a person and raise the popularity of her company, The Wells Foundation.

In past seasons, Molly's lack of touch with reality was one of the biggest sources of comedy of the series. Across the previous episodes, she donated beauty gift bags to people who needed food, tried to give away a ton of money — and discovered it isn't that easy — and tried to see if other billionaires were able to have similar views when it came to donations and helping save the world. It's safe to say we'll see a lot more of that in the coming episodes.

Maya Rudolph Celebrates 'Loot' Season 3 Renewal

The renewal announcement was celebrated by Rudolph and executive producer Danielle Renfrew Behrens, who released an official statement to share their excitement:

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season! We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can't wait to reunite with our ‘Loot' family.”

Loot is created by Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock). The cast also features Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Ron Funches (Good Burger 2) and Joel Kim Booster (The Other Two). The whole main cast is expected to return for Season 3.

In an interview with Decider, Hubbard teased future episodes of Loot and commented that it will be "fun to write" because of the different in backgrounds between possible new couple Molly and Arthur (Faxon). The screenwriter stated that what Arthur "may secretly feel about her will certainly come up pretty quickly” and that "they’ll have to make some decisions about what they do with each other.”

Apple TV+ is yet to announce a release window for Loot Season 3. You can stream the previous two seasons now.

