The woman who has it all loses everything... so to speak.

It’s time to slip into something casual, like your Gucci robe, because Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for Loot, the comedy series that centers around billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph). In the story, Molly’s perfect ten-figure life comes crashing down when she finds out very publicly that her long-time husband cheated on her. The ten-episode series is set to premiere in late June.

The trailer for Loot reveals a glamorous look at the 1%: A fancy boat that takes you to an even fancier boat, gigantic mansions, walk-in closets that are as big as a house, the works. But then, something we can all relate to happens — the need to get over a long relationship that abruptly came to an end. Billionaires or not, we all go through the same stages of grief and, as the trailer makes it clear, it hurts like a bitch for rich people too.

Also revealed by the trailer is the next chapter in Molly’s life, in which she discovers she owns a foundation – and she can actually channel her frustrations into helping other people. This puts her in contact with individuals who don’t cater to her every need and have no problem with telling her like it is, a humbling experience that wealthy people in real life should go through once in a while.

Loot is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Yang is known for bringing to life Netflix comedy Master of None, while Hubbard penned episodes from world-famous comedies like 30 Rock and Superstore. Aside from Rudolph, the cast also features Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Ron Funches (Undateable), Nat Faxon (Married), Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside), and Adam Scott (Severance).

Apple TV+ premieres Loot on June 24 with three episodes. The remaining seven episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays on the streaming platform.

In 'Loot,' billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

