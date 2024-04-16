The Big Picture George Lopez stirs up trouble in Lopez vs. Lopez, with new episodes airing on NBC every Tuesday at 8 PM ET/PT.

Tonight's new episode will feature Jaime Camil, who plays Rosie's new boyfriend.

The show explores the father-daughter dynamic between George and Mayan Lopez within a multi-generational Latino family narrative.

George Lopez is up to his old tricks again in the latest episode of Lopez vs. Lopez, his popular sitcom series which currently airs on NBC. Two new back-to-back episodes air this evening, and Collider is thrilled to team up with NBC to present our readers an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, entitled "Lopez vs Raider Nation”. The episode introduces Jaime Camil as Josué Consuelos, a charming personal injury attorney whose face is on billboards all over Los Angeles. Josué sweeps Rosie off her feet with romantic baladas he plays for her on his Spanish guitar, leaving George seething with jealousy.

The clip takes a behind the scenes look at the episode where Lopez, Selenis Leyva — who plays George's ex, Rosie — and Camil comment on Josué's arrival in the series, while other cast members Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal pop up in the fun featurette. The episode synopsis is as follows:

As part of Alcoholics Anonymous, George makes amends with everyone except Oscar, who seeks an apology at a football game, but a run-in with Marshawn Lynch fumbles the plan; Mayan and Quinten try to spark Rosie's love life but end up getting burned.

Lopez vs. Lopez received a renewal for a second season in May of last year, with the announcement arriving in November that the sophomore season would have a ten-episode run, to air over a period of five weeks during April and May. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez serve as producers on the series, alongside Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman, while Debby Wolfe serves as showrunner.

What Is 'Lopez vs. Lopez' About?

Image via NBC

At its heart, the series Lopez vs. Lopez is a family comedy centered on the vibrant yet sometimes challenging relationship between George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. Set within the context of daily life, the show explores the highs and lows of their father-daughter dynamic within a larger narrative of a multi-generational, working-class Latino family.

The series humorously yet earnestly addresses themes like generational gaps, cultural identity, and familial ties, enhanced by the genuine chemistry between George and Mayan, who infuse their roles with authenticity and warmth.

New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez air back-to-back every Tuesday at 8 PM and 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC. Viewers can also stream episodes on-demand the following day on Peacock.

Be sure to watch our exclusive clip from tonight’s episode on NBC, and keep up with Collider for more updates on Lopez vs. Lopez.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Peacock