The Big Picture George Lopez adds extra excitement to the show with a new love interest in an exclusive sneak peek from Season 2 Episode 8.

Tensions rise as George explores romantic possibilities with a hairdresser played by reality TV star Lisa Rinna.

Lopez vs. Lopez uses humor to address serious life challenges within a working-class Mexican-American family dynamic. Watch new episodes every Tuesday.

Lopez vs. Lopez returns tomorrow evening for more heartwarming laughs on NBC and Collider is delighted to be bringing our readers some fun nonsense from George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, as the show is getting some extra excitement in the shape of Lisa Rinna. In an exclusive clip, George — acting out quite a lot — brings home Lisa Perry (Rinna), a new love interest, who he just met, purely to irritate his ex-wife. It's the exact kind of classic sitcom setup that fans will love, as the awkwardness cuts through the dinner table!

In the episode, tensions escalate when George ends up in a tricky predicament as he explores romantic possibilities with the enchanting hairdresser named Lisa. At the same time, Mayan becomes more worried about her husband's burgeoning romance, apprehensive about the potential fallout from this new relationship.

Rinna is an American actress, author, and television personality known for her roles in daytime soap operas and reality TV. She gained fame for her roles on the soap operas Days of Our Lives, where she played Billie Reed, and Melrose Place, where she portrayed Taylor McBride. Rinna has also been a prominent cast member on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

What Is 'Lopez vs. Lopez' About?

The series is a sitcom that revolves around the dynamic and comedic interactions within a working-class Mexican-American family. The series stars comedian George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, as exaggerated versions of themselves. The show explores themes of generational conflict, culture, and family bonds, often using humor to address serious life challenges and relational dynamics. The sitcom format allows for a light-hearted take on issues that are both personal to the Lopez family and relatable to a broad audience, which has led to the series' populartiy with audiences.

In May of last year, Lopez vs. Lopez was renewed for the currently airing second season, which was announced in November to consist of ten episodes. These episodes were scheduled to air over May in two-episode chunks each week, and next week marks the season finale. The series features George Lopez and Mayan Lopez as producers, alongside Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. Debby Wolfe serves as the showrunner.

New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez air back-to-back every Tuesday at 8 PM and 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC. Viewers can also stream episodes on-demand the following day on Peacock. Be sure to watch our exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode on NBC above, and keep up with Collider for more updates on Lopez vs. Lopez.

Lopez vs. Lopez (2022) A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast George Lopez , Mayan Lopez , Matt Shively , Brice Gonzalez , Selenis Leyva , Al Madrigal , Laci Mosley , Aparna Nancherla Main Genre Comedy

