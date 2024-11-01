The wedding bells are ringing for Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten (Matt Shively) in Season 3 of Lopez vs. Lopez. But as we've started to realize, it's not going to be all flowers until the day they say their wedding vows. In a new sneak peek that Collider can exclusively share from NBC, we're introduced to Quinten’s parents Sam and Ruthie, played by guest stars Stephen Tobolowsky (Nobody Wants This) and Vicki Lawrence (The Cool Kids). The episode is appropriately titled "Lopez vs. In-Laws," and it airs this Friday, November 1.

In the sneak peek of the sitcom, we discover that the wedding list is getting bigger and bigger but for all the wrong reasons. Rosie (Selenis Leyva) can't stop telling people about the event and inviting them — the latest one is her "good friend" Celeste. Celeste is a cashier from Ross, and Rosie decided to invite her because Celeste always gives her discounts. However, George (George Lopez) is quick to point out that you don't need a discount at Ross.

All the fuss is because the more people are invited, the more expensive the ceremony is. And they haven't even started to include people from Quinten's side of the family. That's the cue for Sam and Ruthie to come in all the way from North Dakota and introduce themselves to the Lopez family. With both sides of the family gathered God only knows the kinds of situations they'll go through before it's finally time to see their kids tie the knot.

Is 'Lopez vs. Lopez' Connected to 'One Day At a Time'?

In an interview with ScreenRant, Tobolowsky talked about his guest role in the series and explained why there's a One Day At a Time vibe to the sets:

"It was more like a set where you would do a play. And the directors were aimed that way. I mean, Danielle Fishel was our director on this episode. And the directors really approached this thing very much from character and from point of view. And quite amazingly, a lot of times, the writers who were sitting off to the side would write to the way you were responding. And so you ended up having a kind of true theater experience doing a sitcom, which is difficult to do because of the time constraint. But the writers are so good. And the second time around, I don't know if you've looked at the list of writers, but a lot of the writers from [Netflix's] One Day at a Time migrated over to Lopez. And so you have that same degree of character insight given into these people, and at the same time, it's funny."

Based on the father and daughter duo's life experiences, Lopez vs. Lopez is created by the leading duo along with Debby Wolfe (One Day At a Time). The cast also features Al Madrigal (Morbius) and has seen guest appearances from big names like Rita Moreno (Fast X), Cheech Marin (Shotgun Wedding), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) and Lisa Rinna (Days of Our Lives).

