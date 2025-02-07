It's almost time to say goodbye to the Lopez family once more. Lopez vs. Lopez airs its Season 3 finale tonight on NBC, bringing one final round of laughter and, potentially, changing the lives of its characters forever. That's especially true for Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten (Matt Shively) in particular, as they await news of a new arrival to the family. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at the episode that has the couple waiting for the results of a pregnancy test and weighing what the outcome could mean for their future.

The sneak peak opens with Quinten pacing back and forth nervously while Mayan is in the bathroom. When she finally comes out, his concern about her well-being proves he doesn't actually know how pregnancy tests work. Despite her amazement, an explanation will have to wait for another day as she's more focused on what answer they'll receive in the next seven minutes. She immediately starts fretting about what her mother (Selenis Leyva) will think about her getting pregnant out of wedlock twice, and Quinten isn't much help by suggesting her "Aunt Flo" is late. Although the scene is mostly played for laughs, it takes a more serious and heartwarming turn when Quinten sits down with her and expresses how excited he is to raise a third child with her (he counts her father George (George Lopez) as their second). Even if money's tight and they already have Chance (Brice Gonzalez) to worry about, he's certain they can pull through like they always have through three seasons thus far.

In addition to Mayan and Quinten's future, Season 3 will close out with a storyline that's bound to affect everyone in the family. Elsa (Terri Hoyos), George's once-estranged mother, is back and has locked everyone out of the house, prompting them to enlist the services of George's lawyer cousin. When they try to fight back, however, it appears that Elsa is the one with the problem in need of solving. Adding to the excitement of the finale is the big guest star — Saved By the Bell alum Mario Lopez. Previously mentioned in reference to George's shabby Santa get-up, Lopez was tapped to play George's fitness-obsessed cousin Vinny, who may not be the best at practicing law, but he's willing to do anything for his beloved primo.

Will 'Lopez vs. Lopez' Return for Season 4?

Created by Mayan and George Lopez alongside showrunner and One Day at a Time reboot writer Debby Wolfe, Lopez vs. Lopez has enjoyed a successful run on NBC thus far, becoming a deeper, more heartfelt representation of Latino family life with each passing season. It's also a more personal series that has pulled from the real-life father-daughter duo's relationship and lives for inspiration to add to the authenticity. Whether there are more stories to tell, however, remains up in the air. A Season 4 renewal has yet to come down, though the finale certainly hints at big things to come within the family.

Wolfe, for her part, isn't ready to say goodbye and has teased that Season 3 will end in a way that sets up the show's future. In an interview with The Latin Times, she shared that "There's a big reveal that moves the family forward," in the episode and, "If we get Season 4, you can bet we'll meet more family members." After landing names like Mario Lopez, Chris Estrada, and Rita Moreno this time around, she's also keen on getting more Latino megastars to pop in for a visit, with one particular The Last of Us and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star among her top targets. "I'd love to get every Latino in Hollywood on this show at some point. And yes, Pedro Pascal is at the top of the wish list!"

The Season 3 finale of Lopez vs. Lopez airs tonight on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.