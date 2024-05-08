The Big Picture Lopez vs. Lopez renewed for a third season, continuing to explore the challenges of a Mexican-American Latino family.

Mayan Lopez hopes for marriage, baby with Quintin, while George and Rosie's relationship faces obstacles.

Comedy series led by George and Mayan Lopez, showcasing dysfunction, reconnection, and family dynamics.

Most people deserve a second chance at correcting the mistakes they've made at different points in their lives. The Lopez family, in particular, George and Mayan Lopez (who play fictionalized versions of themselves), are set to have ample time sorting out their issues and engagements with the announcement that Lopez vs. Lopez has been renewed for a third season at NBC. By the time the show wrapped its sophomore season, Mayan and the Lopez family underwent big changes while George took his first step in sobriety. The second season had only ended in April, and the decision to renew the show for a third season comes as NBC reveals that across all platforms, the show reached nearly 10 million total viewers and is the highest-indexing broadcast program among English-dominant Hispanic households.

Lopez vs. Lopez is a family comedy centered mainly on the father-daughter relationship between George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. While their relationship might be loving and vibrant, it is not without its difficulties, with the show exploring how the pair handle their relationship within a larger narrative of a multi-generational, working-class Mexican-American Latino family. “So many things in my career have come from real life,” George Lopez said, regarding the show ahead of Season 2. “I came from a place where alcohol was abused, and then I abused it — but I also abused it around people who didn’t abuse it, and then that’s when it became a bigger and more concerning issue.”

Lopez vs. Lopez is co-created by George, Bruce Helford, Mayan, and Debby Wolfe.In addition to the titular father and daughter, the series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Selenis Leyva (as George’s ex-wife Rosie), Matt Shively (as Mayan’s boyfriend Quintin), Brice Gonzalez (as Mayan and Quintin’s son Chance) and Al Madrigal (as George’s employee/best bud Oscar). Lopez vs. Lopez is executive produced by Wolfe alongside Helford, George, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. Mayan serves as a producer.

Mayan Articulates Her Hopes For Season 3

Besides the many challenges that the family has had to deal with, romance is a bubbling ecosystem in its own right. The rocky standing of George's relationship with Rosie, and Mayan's hesitance towards Quintin were all features of the romantic side of the past season. Speaking during a recent interview, Mayan revealed her hopes for the coming third season, saying:

"I hope she and Quinten will get married and have another baby. I think it would be interesting to see where things go with Rosie and George and how they’d go forward with things because George did relapse. How is that going to change? Also, I would love to see how wedding planning goes for Mayan, George and Rosie. I would love to see a reality where George gets equally as involved in the wedding planning and even more so [than everyone else]."

The third season of Lopez vs. Lopez does not have a release date yet. You can watch previous seasons on Peacock.

