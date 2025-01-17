Love is in the air for Rosie (Selenis Leyva) on this week's episode of Lopez vs. Lopez, but it may not all be sunshine and rainbows. Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek at the upcoming Season 3 installment, titled "Lopez vs. Memories," in which Mayan's (Mayan Lopez) mom and George's (George Lopez) ex-wife tries to get back into dating. For once, she's found a genuinely nice guy who also happens to be Quinten's (Matt Shively) boss, played by comedian Chris Estrada. However, the blossoming relationship leaves both Mayan and Quinten feeling uneasy and the footage sees the latter trying his best to coach him into being a bad boy for Rosie, with laughable results.

Roberto (Estrada) enters the scene dressed in a leather jacket and a gold chain, looking like "a guy who has a naked woman painted on the hood of his car." Not unlike Estrada's mild-mannered main character in his Hulu series This Fool, he's not that kind of person, but Quinten pushes his boss to lean into his dangerous side. That's easier said than done though, considering the most dangerous thing Roberto has done was play percussion lieutenant in the marching band. Nonetheless, they roll up to the double date with Rosie and Maya ready to present him in a new light, only for him to immediately show his dorky side with the old bouquet-in-the-sleeve magic trick. The cringe keeps on coming when he tries to save it by saying he's a Magic Castle certified illusionist "in the streets and in the sheets," and that his other hobby, D&D, actually stands for "Drunk and Disorderly."

Judging from Rosie's confused and concerned expression and shared looks with Mayan, Roberto does not make the best of impressions during their date. He and Quinten may have some work to do to make him a more suitable suitor for the Lopez family matriarch than her past beaus, but the bad boy mentality is a clear swing and a miss. Estrada is the perfect fit for this role after spending two seasons on This Fool playing the well-meaning Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old still in his parents' home and spending more time on charity than himself. Lopez vs. Lopez will mark his first live-action appearance on the small screen since his Los Angeles-centric comedy series ended in 2023, though he's also previously provided his voice to Disney's Hamster and Gretel and Freeform's Praise Petey.

What Else Is Happening in the Latest Episode of 'Lopez vs. Lopez' Season 3?

While everyone else is focused on Rosie and Roberto this week, George has troubles of his own at home. The elder Lopez is forced to face painful memories to recover the lost home videos of Mayan when she was young. Lopez vs. Lopez has always been focused on the relationship and generational strain between the father and daughter at its heart, and "Lopez vs. Memories" has the chance to be an emotional episode that directly confronts George's past mistakes. The series's warmness is part of the reason why it's still going strong for NBC into Season 3, yet there's still plenty more to come. After tonight's episode, only three episodes remain with the finale on February 7 welcoming Saved By the Bell star Mario Lopez for an episode bound to bring laughs and a bit of jealousy from George.

Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on NBC tonight at 8:30 p.m. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Lopez vs. Lopez A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast George Lopez , Mayan Lopez , Matt Shively , Brice Gonzalez , Selenis Leyva , Al Madrigal , Laci Mosley , Aparna Nancherla Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) George Lopez , Mayan Lopez , Debby Wolfe

Watch on Peacock