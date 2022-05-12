It's official: George Lopez is returning to broadcast television after 13 years. Seven months after it was announced at NBC, his new comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez received an official series order at the network. It's NBC's third series order for the 2022-23 season, following a couple of reboots in Quantum Leap and fellow multi-cam sitcom Night Court.

Lopez vs. Lopez marks the grand return of the 61-year-old comedian 15 years after his original beloved sitcom, George Lopez, was unceremoniously axed due to budgetary restraints. This time around though, he's bringing a new generation of Lopezes to the screen with his daughter Mayan Lopez. An early synopsis for the series describes it as a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

The two real-life Lopezes will share the spotlight with Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively who all play different members of the Lopez family. They'll also have a couple of talented recurring cast members appearing throughout the show in Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol. Lopez vs. Lopez looks to recapture the magic of that original series, with George Lopez's old showrunner and co-creator Bruce Helford on as an executive producer. Beyond him, the series has snagged some notable names in modern comedy to help bring it all together including Debby Wolfe, the series' writer who previously worked on The Conners as well as the One Day at a Time reboot, and Kelly Park, the pilot's director whose credits are peppered with recent sitcoms.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Lopez vs. Lopez': George Lopez's Comedy Pilot Taps Kelly Park to Direct

Wolfe and Helford both serve as executive producers alongside Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts and Lopez himself. Mayan, meanwhile, serves as a producer for the series. Helford's Mohawk Productions and Lopez's Travieso Productions are joined by 3 Arts and Mi Vida Loba in producing the comedy with Universal Television as the studio.

Lopez has been on a bit of a roll recently, what with an appearance in Blue Beetle alongside Susan Sarandon and Harvey Guillén on the horizon among other projects, but his return to broadcast television is a special one. Lopez has twice tried to follow up on his classic multi-cam sitcom in the years since it ended, creating Lopez for TVLand and St. George for FX, but neither managed to stick. Now he's back where it all started and with a fresh, talented new cast, Lopez vs. Lopez is shaping up to be his best chance at recreating what worked so well in George Lopez.

There's no release window yet for Lopez vs. Lopez. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Lopez's eventual reappearance on the small screen.

'Bullet Train': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (370 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe