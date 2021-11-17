The party is just getting started for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Their new series, The Afterparty, will premiere on January 28th on Apple TV+. The ensemble comedy series will include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, and more. The Afterparty will be set at a high school reunion, which turns into a murder mystery, with each episode telling the alibi of a different character, each with their own unique visuals and perspectives.

Miller is the show's creator, director, and showrunner, and is also the executive producer alongside Lord. The pair's previous credits include the 21 Jump Street film series, The Lego Movie, and 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In television, the duo co-created Clone High with Bill Lawrence, for which they were also directors, writers, and executive producers. They were also executive producers on Will Forte's The Last Man on Earth, and have written for How I Met Your Mother, and directed the pilot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we've ever made," said Lord and Miller when previously talking about the series."By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone's personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world."

The first three episodes of The Afterparty will premiere on January 28 on Apple TV+, with the following episodes released weekly every Friday. Check out the synopsis for The Afterparty below.

Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

