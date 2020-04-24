Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ Film Finds Its Writer, Patrick Ness

Justice for Piggy! If you’ve ever read William Golding‘s classic novel Lord of the Flies (or skimmed enough Cliff’s Notes to finish your high school paper), you know its darkly classic structure well: Kids get stranded on an island, kids try to retain a sense of sanity and society, kids quickly devolve into their inherent animalistic natures, kids kill each other moments before getting rescued. The book has been adapted twice before, and we’re soon to get another from director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria). And now, per the Hollywood Reporter, this version has found its writer: Patrick Ness.

Ness is a well-known, highly regarded author in the YA space, having written such esteemed works as A Monster Calls and the Chaos Walking trilogy. Ness also wrote the screenplay for the Liam Neeson-starring adaptation of A Monster Calls and worked on the multi-delayed adaptation of Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. His works have earned Carnegie Medals twice in his career.

While I’m a bit disappointed the studio is moving away from their original plans to retell the story with an all-female cast, Ness does indeed seem like a worthy screenwriter for the project. I was shook to my core by the Monster Calls feature, and was struck by how emotionally incisive and, frankly, brutal Ness treated his young protagonist. With his focus helmed by the equal-parts luxurious and frightening Guadagnino, this will likely be the hardest-to-watch version of Lord of the Flies yet. It’s produced by Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito, alongside production company Known Universe.

We’ll continue keeping you updated on the new Lord of the Flies, so don’t try to go crazy and smash your island-mate with a rock, please. For more on Ness, here’s a Monster Calls featurette featuring the author.