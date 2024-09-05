It's been over a year since the BBC announced it was adapting the timeless 1954 William Golding novel Lord of the Flies, with the cast having finally been announced. After a nationwide search for a group of young, fresh faces - with prior acting experience crucially not a necessity to audition - the lineup for the adaptation has been revealed by the BBC, with all eyes on the talent of tomorrow that are set to make their debuts. Casting was conducted by multi-award-winning Nina Gold, with her credits including the likes of Baby Reindeer, Game of Thrones, The Power of the Dog, and more. As per the official statement:

"David McKenna will play Piggy alongside Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, Isaac Talbut as Simon, and Thomas Connor as Roger. Noah and Cassius Flemyng have been cast as the twins Sam and Eric, with Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill, alongside an ensemble of more than 20 other boys playing the desert island camp’s “big ‘uns” and “little ‘uns”."

The series is set to be helmed by Jack Thorne, a multi-talented writer with an impressive catalog that includes the likes of His Dark Materials, Help, Wonder, National Treasure, and Enola Holmes. Winner of five BAFTAs, Thorne is the perfect man to oversee this big-budget BBC project, with Sex Education maker Eleven producing alongside One Shoe Films. As per the BBC, Thorne said:

"I still can’t believe we have been given the opportunity to film this beautiful book. The first few days shooting show that our cast are extraordinary and that Marc is finding a whole new visual language in capturing the wonders of them and the beauty of Malaysia. He is an incredible storyteller. It is all so exciting."

One of Hollywood's Biggest Names is Also Attached

In other exciting news, juxtaposing the lack of experience of the cast is the announcement that the legendary Hans Zimmer has been onboarded to score the series. One of the biggest names in Hollywood, Zimmer's work has transcended decades of movie magic and weaved across a range of genres, including some of the most successful movies of all time. From Gladiator to Dune and The Crown to Inception, there seems to be no task too big for the genius of Zimmer, with this upcoming Lord of the Flies adaptation just another feather in his cap.

