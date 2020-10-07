‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogies Coming to 4K UHD for the First Time

Absolutely devastating news today for anyone who thought they were done spending money on physical copies of Lord of the Rings. As announced by Sean Astin himself [via The One Ring], Warner Bros. is going absolutely wild for the trilogy’s 20th anniversary, releasing Peter Jackson‘s The Hobbit trilogy and the Lord of the Rings trilogy on 4K Ultra HD Bluray for the very first time. For the true diehards, the studio is also releasing a 4K Ultimate Collector’s Edition comprised of the remastered theatrical and extended editions of all six films.

According to Astin, Peter Jackson oversaw the jump to 4K UHD himself.

“Now, because it’s in 4K UHD, you know it’s going to be the most incredible home viewing experience possible,” Astin said. “Peter Jackson oversaw the remastering himself, and I can say that working with Peter was the adventure of a lifetime. The friendships that I made will last forever.”

An adaptation of author J.R.R. Tolkien‘s masterwork, the fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings began with The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, telling the saga of a hobbit, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his quest to return a cursed ring to the shadowy lands of Mordor. The film and its two sequels, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, won 17 of their 30 Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture win for The Return of the King. A prequel trilogy based on Tolkien’s The Hobbit debuted in 2012, starring Martin Freeman as Frodo’s uncle, Bilbo.

Check out Astin’s announcement video below, followed by the boxset images and cover artwork. Both the trilogy Blurays and collector’s edition boxsets will be available on December 1. To tide you over until then, just repeatedly hit play on this delightful cast reunion that happened earlier this year.