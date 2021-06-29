It's been almost four years since it was announced that Amazon would be making a Lord of the Rings TV series and that it would be one of the priciest shows ever, with a reported budget of $465 million. Though plot details are been kept under lock, key, and guarded behind the magic Doors of Durin, actor Benjamin Walker gave us enough of a tease to pledge our sword, our bow, and our ax to the next adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's legendarium.

Walker spoke with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the release of The Ice Road and while he could not divulge many secrets about the show or fear the wrath of the Nazgûl, he did tease why the show's budget is necessary to do justice to the story: "There is a lot of talk about the money, but I kind of feel like that's what you need to do it right. It's like if you found someone you're in love with you and want to buy them a ring, you gotta do the best you can to show that you're committed to it, and it's not unlike that. This is not a legendarium that you want to skimp on."

When asked how he got involved in the show and whether he auditioned, Walker revealed the unlikely scenario that made him decide to take on the job:

"It was a long audition process, and then I didn't hear from them for a few months. I mean the whole world was struggling to figure out what we were going to do next at that point. And then one of the showrunners, J.D. [Payne] called me and he pitched the part and pitched the commitment, which is large. And I could hear on the phone that there was a PA system and a lot of noise in the background, and I still wasn't sure. And I said, "J.D. where are you?" And he said "I'm in the hospital." And I said, "Are you okay?" and he goes, "No. My wife's having a baby."

For Walker, Payne taking the time to offer him a job while his wife was in labor was just the push he needed to take the role, so to speak. "He's got the level of commitment you're going to need to get this show to be where it should be. It would be a huge mistake to not take part."

With a project so secretive, can you really blame us for trying to get some hints of what the story is about? Walker wouldn't really budge, but he did offer a compelling reason why you shouldn't want spoilers for the Lord of the Rings show:

"I really can't say a lot, and here's the thing. It's usually annoying when they tell you not to talk about it. On this one I kind of agree with them. Because there's so much attention and because so much happens, it's important that we do protect it. So I really can't say a lot, other than you will be glad you knew so little when you see it."

There’s still no premiere date for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, but production on the first season has resumed after a long pause due to the pandemic and the show has already been renewed for a second season. When asked if it feels weird to sign on to do a project that could go on for so long, Walker was enthusiastic about the prospect: "Yes. That is weird. but again, with Tolkien, I was a huge fan as a kid, and still am as an adult. And it was kind of one of those where if you say no you might regret it for the rest of your life. It comes out and you go, 'I could have been doing that?'"

As production hasn't wrapped yet, Walker also told Collider that he still doesn't know how much longer he'll be in New Zealand filming the first season, saying, "It is a bit nebulous at this point. We've been here a long time and they'll let us go when they're done with us."

We still know very little about Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, but with each new detail, anticipations continue to rise for the show that will give fans their first glimpse of the legendary island kingdom of Númenor and perhaps the origin of the dark lord Sauron. Look for our full interview with Walker soon.

