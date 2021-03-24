The new director has worked on such shows as 'Doctor Who' and 'Doom Patrol'

There is no question that the upcoming Lord of the Rings series produced by Amazon is one of the most anticipated television series in years. Fans might find themselves even more hyped, as Amazon has announced a new addition to the directorial and producing team.

Wayne Che Yip has been confirmed to direct four episodes of the show, which takes place thousands of years before the events of both Rings and The Hobbit. The show will focus on the return of evil to Middle-earth after years of relative peace and unity. Further details on the plot and characters have been kept under wraps, but we do know that the cast is positively stacked.

“It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told,“ said Yip in a statement.

If you are familiar with modern science-fiction television shows, Yip’s name might stand out. He is most well-known for directing the season ten Doctor Who episodes “The Lie of The Land” and “Empress of Mars,” along with the New Year’s special “Resolution.” He has also directed episodes of eclectic genre shows such as Doom Patrol, Hunters, and the original Channel 4 iteration of Utopia. This will not be Yip’s first collaboration with Amazon either, as he has directed episodes of the upcoming series The Wheel of Time.

The long-awaited Rings series is currently being filmed in New Zealand. J.A. Bayona, director of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has directed the first two episodes of the Rings series. Although the series recently recast a character, the production seems to be going smoothly after three years of planning and preparation. The series cast includes Robert Aramayo (The Empty Man), Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart), Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) and Ismael Cruz Córdova (Ray Donovan), amongst others.

The Amazon series will be led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Bayona will serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado.

With Yip’s sci-fi experience and a talented team backing the project, the series has the potential to be unlike anything we have ever seen before. We hope that this journey to Middle-earth is just as powerful and magical as the ones we’ve taken before.

