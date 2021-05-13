Amazon keeps adding talent to its Lord of the Rings series, with The Witcher director Charlotte Brändström announced as part of the crew. Brändström is a seasoned director, having helmed episodes for other major shows such as The Man in the High Castle, Outlander, and the recently released Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix. Commenting on the announcement, Brändström said:

“I’m very excited to be guided through Middle-earth by J.D.’s and Patrick’s vision and immerse myself in the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien. It’s a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon Studios’ outstanding ensemble of creative talents.”

Brändström also quoted Gimli, by adding that “there are countless things still to see in Middle-earth, and great works to do,” which at least indicates she knows enough about the lore to do a good job with the adaptation. With almost a half-billion dollars invested in the new series, Amazon cannot afford a failure. Adding great names to cast and crew is the best strategy to produce an adaptation that can please fans.

There’s still no premiere date for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, but a second season was already confirmed. Production on the first season is underway, and the series already filmed enough to even replace a cast member.

Here's the updated official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings:

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

