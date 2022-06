RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Posters and Character Names Arrive for New Cast Members

Joining Cox, Wise and Otto for the ensemble cast are Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) who will portray the merciless Wulf, Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Bilal Hasna (Sparks), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Emmy and Golden Globe-Award winning Scottish actor Brian Cox will be providing the voice for The War of the Rohirrim's hero, Helm Hammerhead. Cox has plenty of experience with roles as rich as a King of Rohan including King Lear, voicing Macbeth, portraying Argyle Wallace in Mel Gibson's Braveheart, and his role as Winston Churchill in the 2017 biopic Churchill.

Director Kamiyama began as a background artist for projects like the 1988 anime feature film Akira and Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service before writing his own screenplay for Blood: The Last Vampire. Kamiyama went on to direct a number of animation films including Napping Princess, and directed the initial season of Blade Runner: Black Lotus for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll that premiered in November of last year.

The War of the Rohirrim is being executive produced by Oscar-winning Philippa Boyens, who wrote for the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and produced by Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series). Writers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou adapted the screenplay from a script written by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Animation for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is currently underway at Sola Entertainment and the film is set to release in theaters Warner Bros. Pictures on April 12, 2024.