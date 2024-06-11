The Big Picture The War of the Rohirrim brings fans back in time to the legendary reign of King Helm Hammerhand in Middle-earth.

The animated film introduces new heroine Princess Hèra facing off against a human antagonist Wulf.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the movie counts Brian Cox and Miranda Otto among the star-studded cast.

The darkness over this portion of Middle-earth is dispersing as we get newly released images from The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The upcoming animated film is set in the fantastical world built by J.R.R. Tolkien, and emerges as the first-ever animated film by Warner Bros. Discovery. Set in The Lord of the Rings universe, The War of the Rohirrim will follow in the footsteps of the very first film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, which were also animated projects. The world of the One Ring has been under intense focus in recent times with new projects coming. This animated film will take us back in time to the reign of the famed king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, after whom the great fortress of Rohan, Helm's Deep, was named.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is headlining the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. As part of the event, Entertainment Weekly have revealed a couple of images from the upcoming film which introduces fans of Middle-earth to the next heroine and villain set to shape the world. Rohan, as a kingdom, is no stranger to powerful, strong-willed women, as seen in the deeds of King Theoden's (Bernard Hill) niece, Eowyn (Miranda Otto) in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The War of the Rohirrim will present yet another heroine from the House of Rohan, with the first image showing Princess Hèra, Helm’s daughter, who is voiced by Gaia Wise. Surrounded by masked foes, and not dressed for combat, Hèra draws her sword to confront an unseen foe in the image. While Eowyn had the Witch King of Angmar as her most formidable foe, Hèra is confronted by the film’s antagonist. Wulf, voiced by Luke Pasqualino. Not a wizard or dark lord, Wulf is just a human at the head of the armies of Dunlendings set to torch Helm's kingdom - literally, as his image shows.

The War of the Rohirrim will be directed by prolific anime director Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) from a screenplay written by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a story by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The War of the Rohirrim is produced by Joseph Chou, with Carolyn Blackwood, Philippa Boyens, Richard Brinner, Jason DeMarco, and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Original contributors from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh will also serve as executive producers.

The Tale of A Mighty King And His Lineage

The cast for the animated film will see legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox lend his powerful voice to King Helm Hammerhand. Otto will reprise her role as Eowyn from Jackson's original trilogy, and given that the film is set hundreds of years before Eowyn is born, Otto is likely to provide narration and/or starring in flash-forwards. The upcoming animated film will center on one of Rohan's greatest leaders with his story gleaned from Tolkien’s appendices to The Lord of the Rings. Director Kamiyama offers details of what is to come, saying:

“This is the story of the most powerful king in Rohan's history, someone who defeated his enemies with his bare fists. Why did his lineage have to end with him? I think there is a lesson in hubris there and also for a need for responsibility and awareness in their power. We live in an age where, all over the world, we face the reality of war again. What, then, is power? What is the responsibility of those who possess it? It is something they need to think about by thinking together with those who don’t.”

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim hits theaters on Dec. 13.

