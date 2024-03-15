The Big Picture The Lord of the Rings films diverge from books, condensing timelines and cutting characters.

A large change to the books involves Aragorn's character arc. In the films, he is shown as a reluctant hero, unlike in Tolkien's books.

Aragorn's hesitance adds depth to his character, impacting his relationships and overall journey.

Among adaptions, The Lord of the Rings is often considered one of the best. The epic fantasy beautifully brings J. R. R. Tolkien's original trilogy to life. The series consists of three films detailing a clash between good and evil as the characters journey across the world to destroy the powerful Ring and defeat the Dark Lord who threatens their home. With frightening enemies, bloody fights, and a good helping of humor, The Lord of the Rings explores the bravery of unlikely heroes. Unlike other attempts, Peter Jackson's adaption stays true to Tolkien's original work as a whole, satisfying long-time fans and new ones alike. With the acclaim of the series and its loyalty to the novels, it's no surprise it remains popular decades after its initial release.

Though the major storyline is the same, the films are not exactly like the books. The films speed up the conflict, condensing the timeline and cutting much of the setup. More notably, several memorable characters are cut from the story. Though book readers have complained about many changes, some have improved the story. The best change made for the films is in Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) character arc. As one of the main characters, Aragorn is introduced as a mysterious ranger called Strider. But as the story goes on, he is revealed to be descended from the ancient kings of Gondor, who were prophesied to return to their throne. Noble Aragorn seems to be the perfect man to be king, but first, he volunteers as one of the nine heroes responsible for destroying the One Ring, giving him a mission bigger than Gondor. His connection to Gondor and becoming king is where his book story deviates from his movie story.

How Did 'Lord of the Rings' Change Aragorn?

The change to Aragorn is subtle, as his plot itself is no different. Tolkien established Aragorn is destined to claim the throne of Gondor, but his path is different. In the books, Aragorn is aware of what is expected of him and quietly accepts it. Aragorn even takes pride in his lineage, carrying Anduril, his ancestral sword, and refusing to surrender it to meet Théoden of Rohan. In the book, Aragorn even cites his ancestry to question why Theodrin should have power over him. Though Aragorn backs down after Gandalf calls him out, this interaction proves he is far from resentful of his position.

Yet, in the films, Aragorn is presented as a reluctant hero. Though his actions are largely the same, Aragorn displays more self-doubt in the films. Fearful of making the same mistakes as his ancestors, Aragorn avoids his destiny as the King of Gondor. Aragorn's hesitancy can be seen throughout the series. But, perhaps, the clearest illustration is his choice to leave Anduril behind as he joins the Fellowship, literally refusing the legacy the sword represents. Of course, the sword reappears when Elrond (Hugo Weaving) returns it to him in The Lord of the Ring: The Return of the King, preventing Aragorn from outrunning his destiny. Aragorn doubts his leadership, unlike the confident Aragorn Tolkien wrote. Though this may seem like a small change, it impacts the story quite a bit as it creates an emotional journey for the character as he stares destiny in the face and is forced onto the throne he didn't want.

'Lord of the Rings' Gave Aragorn an Emotional Character Arc

Aragorn's self-doubt before his eventual ascension to the throne creates a character arc that wasn't present in the books. As one of the nine Fellowship members, Aragorn is a central member of the story. Though not in possession of the One Ring himself, he becomes a leader of sorts in the Fellowship, but his primary job is protecting Frodo (Elijah Wood). Every member knows the life or death stakes of their mission, but Aragorn's reluctant hero story provides a personal conflict for the character outside of their quest, distinguishing him from the others. This plot gives Aragorn a much-needed focus – after all, he is the source of The Return of the King's title. It also makes him more relatable. After all, who doesn't occasionally doubt themselves?

Aragorn's reluctance gives the character a chance to grow throughout the series as he assumes his rightful place. One of the final scenes is Aragorn's coronation, concluding his arc in a satisfying way. Though he is made King in the books, it is not a particularly impactful moment for the character because he never doubted it would happen. In the film, the coronation demonstrates his character development because it wasn't a given for the character. This makes the scene more significant, a necessity after The Return of the King cut much of Tolkien's original ending. Aragorn's hesitancy makes him more than a warrior there to protect the hobbits, adding tension to his scenes and improving the original story.

How Does Aragorn's Reluctance Impact 'Lord of the Rings's Plot?

Though the overall story is the same, Aragorn's character arc does change a few things. Notably, it creates an issue in his romance with Arwen (Liv Tyler). Made a more significant part in the films (at the expense of Glorfindel), Arwen chooses mortality to be with Aragorn. But they face more obstacles in the films. Though the two are in love in the books, they don't get much focus because there is little conflict. Arwen's father, Elrond, accepts their relationship despite his concern for his daughter but refuses to let them get married until Aragorn is King. This is not an issue when Aragorn anticipates that event. Aragorn's reluctance in the film forces Elrond to double down on his position, creating a forbidden romance for the audience to root for and a reason to explore their relationship further.

Aragorn's reluctance also makes several scenes more impactful, not just the coronation. One example is Aragorn leading the Battle of the Black Gate, assuming a leadership role that he dreaded in a desperate attempt to help Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) make it through Mordor. Book Aragorn has no reservations about leading, but in the films, this shows how far he has come. Another notable example is when Aragorn claims the oath of the Dead Men of Dunharrow. In the books, their oath with the heir of Isildur is a convenient way of procuring more numbers, but the films use it to push Aragorn's development, forcing him to acknowledge his heritage. The significance to Aragorn's journey makes the ghostly soldiers less of a deus ex machina as they progress Aragorn's character development. Admittedly, making Aragorn a reluctant hero isn't as instantly noticeable as many other changes, but it impacts the films quite a bit. Though it deviates from Tolkien's books, Aragorn's film arc improves the story, deepening his character and providing an opportunity for him to grow.

