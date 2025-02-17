With content overflowing in the coming years, there’s no better time to be a Lord of the Rings fan. Thanks to the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien, the franchise has become one of the biggest and most recognizable in history and one of the perks that goes along with that is merchandise galore. Collider is happy to partner with Diamond Select Toys to exclusively unveil two new Lord of the Rings figures, one based on Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn, and the other on Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel from the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings film series. These new collectibles feature striking film likenesses, and each comes packed in a full-color window box. They retail for $29.99 each with pre-orders opening this Friday, and they are expected to ship out later this year in the fall.

Both Blanchett and Mortensen will always be known for their roles as Aragorn and Galadriel, respectively, but they have also gone on to do extraordinary things outside the Lord of the Rings world. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner for her performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and she has also been nominated for her performances six other times, including most recently for Tár. She even enjoyed success in another major franchise, the MCU, where she suited up opposite Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as The Goddess of Death in Thor: Ragnarok. Mortensen most recently starred alongside Vickey Krieps in the period western The Dead Don’t Hurt, which he also wrote and directed, and he’s even famous for his work in Captain Fantastic, the coming-of-age comedy streaming on Paramount+.

What Is Next in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Universe?