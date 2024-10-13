The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King has an arguably iconic deleted scene that resides comfortably in the Extended Edition, and that's right where it belongs. While any devout Lord of the Rings fan would (correctly) insist that new viewers stick to the Extended Editions, this particular cut from the trilogy's final entry was a saving grace for Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn. You can't ask for a more expertly entwined ensemble piece, with no weak link in sight, and Aragorn stands among the leading characters as one of the trilogy's proudest achievements.

Much of Aragorn's success is, of course, due to Mortensen's performance. Few action/adventure figureheads can claim the title of absolute badassery while consistently tugging at heartstrings and triggering tears. There's Peter Jackson's impeccable direction and his writing alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, and we're all forever indebted to J.R.R. Tolkien for creating the character and the source material itself. This one deleted scene, however cool it may be, strays too far from the core of Aragorn and the exhaustive labor and talent of all these people.

'The Return of the King' Extended Edition Features a Slightly Out of Character Aragorn

Image via New Line Cinema

Led by Aragorn, the able-bodied remainders of Gondor and Rohan's armies arrive at the Black Gate of Mordor, along with the surviving members of the Fellowship — Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd). They intend to draw Sauron's forces away from the Plateau of Gorgoroth, a stretch of plain that separates Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) from their destination: Mount Doom, where the One Ring can finally be destroyed. They don't even know if Frodo is still alive, but they trust it in their hearts and intend to provide the distraction needed for him to complete his task.

In the deleted scene, the Mouth of Sauron (Bruce Spence), a grotesque figure speaking on the Dark Lord's behalf, meets Aragorn and company at the Black Gate before their final battle against Mordor's legions. The Mouth attempts to convince the party that Frodo was captured, tortured, and killed. Then, Aragorn spontaneously cuts off his head. "I do not believe it," he says, rejecting the Mouth's taunts. "I will not." From there, it moves into the continuation of the theatrical cut.

The Mouth of Sauron Strays From Tolkien's Book

Image via New Line Cinema

As an avid fan, it's a cool scene, and the Mouth of Sauron is so well-designed and performed that it's almost tough to admit that the scene doesn't work. The extensive behind-the-scenes featurettes of The Return of the King reveal a fascinating process behind the Mouth of Sauron's conception into live-action. The thought process that went into the imagery of the Mouth's actual mouth and low, supernaturally menacing voice is nearly enough to earn the scene a spot in the final cut. Nonetheless, Aragorn shouldn't be killing an unarmed noncombatant, no matter how egregious his message. Moreover, Aragorn does not kill the Mouth of Sauron in Tolkien's book.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Even if you were to brush the diplomatic element aside, Aragon's subsequent speech (a monologue that remains among the most iconic speeches in cinema), the power of his monologue could be overshadowed had violence preceded them. "For Frodo," Aragorn's final words before charging into battle, deliver such power and strength because of its humility and gentleness. Whereas most battle cries are loud, triumphant, and bleating, Aragorn leads his army into their last clash with his signature, comforting softness.

Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn Is Dynamic and Nuanced

Close

Aragorn is a wildly successful foil to, maybe, any other leading man in the genre. He has vulnerability, self-doubt, kinship, and loyalty — the antithesis of your average masculine hero — all of which put Aragorn above most. Killing the Mouth of Sauron in such a way simply wouldn't align. Whereas the masculine figures around him may often act out of anger, pride, or untamed temperaments, Aragorn is thrust into his position out of duty, not desire. His journey from ranger to king comes only from needing to retain goodness in Middle-earth, coupled with his love for his Fellowship, for Arwen (Liv Tyler), and for the people inclined to follow his lead. By kissing his fallen brother, Boromir (Sean Bean) on the forehead or somberly singing an Elvish hymn, the Lay of Lúthien, to himself, Aragorn is far removed from the typical modern, masculine hero.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (including the Extended Edition) is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX