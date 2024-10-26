The Lord of the Rings trilogy has many fascinating characters, but few are as memorable as Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), whose journey inspires the title of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Aragorn's storyline hangs on the fact that he is the rightful King of Gondor, destined to return to rule the kingdom of his ancestors, but when he first meets the hobbits, he is Strider, a Ranger of the North who seems more mysterious than noble. Though his story unfolds as he journeys to destroy the One Ring with Frodo (Elijah Wood), the focus is on Aragorn's actions rather than his past, which is important in understanding how he reached that point.

The films' story may be largely contained as it follows the quest to destroy the One Ring, but it builds on the rich history J. R. R. Tolkien created for Middle-earth. There are many pieces of backstory that don't fit into the films, including the full history of Aragorn's family and how he ended up where he is despite his royal blood. However, the progression of the Line of Isildur is well-documented, and the explanation of Aragorn's situation goes back many generations.

Aragorn's Ancestors Founded Gondor and Arnor

Image via New Line Cinema

Aragorn is able to recruit the Dead Men of Dunharrow to fight against the Orcs because his bloodline goes back to Isildur, the same man who fought Sauron and kept the Ring. But before that, Isildur and his family founded the Kingdoms of the North. Isildur's father, Elendil, was the High King, but he resided in Arnor, leaving his two sons, Isildur and Anárion, to rule Gondor together. As the older son, Isildur inherited his father's title, but things quickly changed for the family.

Isildur and his three oldest sons died in the same conflict, leaving a young Valendil to inherit his father's title. However, Anárion's son, Meneldil, who was old enough to rule, took up a position in Gondor and effectively split the kingdoms. Though Aragorn's ancestors held the claim as the High Kings, their authority had long been ignored in Gondor. Over the years, Anárion's line died out, with Eärnur, the last King of Gondor, disappearing during a battle with the Witch King of Angmar. With no royal heir, the Stewards of Gondor gained power. This division only explains Aragorn's absence from Gondor, but that is only part of the reason Aragorn is introduced as a Ranger rather than a King.

Who Are the Rangers of the North?

Image via New Line Cinema

While Anárion's line was broken, Isildur's remains intact. However, Arnor did not, splitting into three kingdoms: Arthedain, Cardolan, and Rhudaur. The land was plagued by wars, and Cardolan and Rhudaur fell, leaving Isildur's line to continue only through the King of Arthedain. But, still, more than 1000 years before Aragorn, Arthendain was invaded by the Witch-king of Angmar, displacing the people. With Arthendain fallen, the Dúnedain who once populated the kingdom became the Rangers of the North, protecting what was left of their land, including the Shire. The Rangers were led by a Chieftain rather than a King, but Aragorn's ancestors held the title, which eventually passed to him.

Aragorn was raised in Rivendell without knowing his true heritage because of the danger it posed. As Sauron gained strength, it became only more dangerous. However, by the time The Lord of the Rings takes place, Aragorn knows the truth, and as the Chieftain of the North, Aragorn has laid claim to the remnants of one of the Northern Kingdoms. Though Isildur's heir had been missing from Gondor for generations, the fact that Aragorn was able to fulfill the promise of the men under the mountain left no room to deny that he was who he claimed, so at the end of the trilogy, Aragorn returns the line of Kings to Gondor.

Aragorn's Situation Allows Him to Prove Himself

Close

Aragorn's life before claiming Gondor proved he was worthy of the title. As Chieftain of the North, he showed himself to be a leader, and his quest with Frodo established him to be powerful and good. The films make Aragorn a reluctant hero as he hesitates to make his claim, which is a change from Tolkien's books, which show Aragorn to be eager to fulfill his destiny but aware of what that requires.

It's important to note that while Aragorn is the first heir of Isildur to reclaim Gondor, he is not the first to try. Before the fall of Arthedain, Arvedui made a claim long before when Anárion's direct line failed. As the Heir of Isildur and the husband of the former King's only surviving child, he was a logical choice, but the council of Gondor ignored him, choosing instead a member of Anárion's house. This demonstrates that the correct bloodline is not enough to gain the throne. Aragorn is accepted as the King of Gondor because had already proven he was worthy of the position.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX