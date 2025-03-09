There are many debates over whether Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings novels truly captured the books in the best way possible. After all, it didn't include the "Scouring of the Shire" chapter that would have had Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the other hobbits fight to force Saruman (Christopher Lee) out of the shire and omitted characters like Tom Bombadil, who we have seen since in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power played by Rory Kinnear. However, for many, Jackson's adaptation is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, adaptation of all time. It's even arguable that it improves on much of the novels' material.

One of the biggest changes Jackson made was with Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) character arc when he made the ranger far more unsure if he was worthy of being King of Gondor. This is different to the books where he is certain of his right to be king from the very first moment we meet him, carrying the shards of Narsil and the reformed sword of Andúril after the fellowship leaves Rivendell in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. However, the use of Aragorn’s attire portrayed this change in a subtler way than you would expect, changing each film to portray Aragorn's growth from lone ranger to responsible king.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' Displays Aragorn's Growing Sense of Responsibility

Image via New Line Cinema

When we first meet Aragorn in Fellowship, he is a scruffy Dúnedain ranger who remarks that it is a gift that Frodo can disappear better than he can, which feels like a subtle nod to his wish not to be king of Gondor. Over the course of the film, he sheds the ranger's cloak for ones given to the fellowship in Lothlórien, and by the end, he wears the Gondorian gauntlets that he took from Boromir‘s (Sean Bean) body. These may be small changes, but the cloak gives him a uniform that solidifies his commitment to the other members of his group of adventurers, and the Gondorian gauntlets represent his commitment to the entire realm that is fighting against Sauron. As Fellowship argues, it is love for our fellow beings that will defeat Sauron, not power alone.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Shows a Subtle Yet Significant Shift in Aragorn's Attire

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers displays the smallest change in Aragorn's attire, yet portrays how the stakes are rising for him and everyone else. Aragorn completely sheds the ranger attire, dressing in a Rohanese uniform before switching to a black vest and chainmail. He progressively looks more battered from the amount of fighting he goes through in the Battle of Helm's Deep and this shows how he is now a soldier. Rather than his loner identity where he values stealth, he is ready to join the world-ending fight against darkness alongside his fellow men.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' is Aragorn's Final and Climactic Shift to King