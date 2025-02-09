Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings film trilogy earned its reputation as a fantastic adaption of J. R. R. Tolkien's books, but considerable changes were still made in adapting the three-part novel to the screen. One of the biggest changes involved the Elf maiden Arwen, played by Liv Tyler. She has a much smaller role in the books, though she still serves as Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) romantic interest. When it came time to make the films, her role had to be expanded for the love story between her and Aragon to make sense on screen. Arwen needed to appear more often, which The Fellowship of the Ring, the first movie in the series, accomplished by giving her Glorfindel's role of bringing Frodo (Elijah Wood) to Rivendell. But after the fellowship sets out from Rivendell, keeping Arwen involved became more difficult to incorporate. The Two Towers planned to fix that problem by showcasing Arwen in a crucial scene that would have put her on a much different path.

'The Lord of the Rings' Almost Put Arwen in the Battle of Helm's Deep

While Arwen is an important character, she is one of the few who does not actively fight the growing threat, but The Two Towers nearly changed that by including her in the Battle of Helm's Deep, as revealed in the commentary track on the Extended Edition DVD. Already, the battle is significantly different from Tolkien's version, which didn't have an army of Elves arrive to aid the Rohirrim. The film added this moment to show that the Elves were indeed involved in the fight (which is only briefly mentioned in the books). The alliance also demonstrated the growing union between Elves and Men, creating a beautiful moment. However, it was also nearly used to solve a problem in the Arwen and Aragorn love story.

It may seem odd to imagine Arwen slaying Orcs, but it would have been a good solution for the character's biggest issue. Arwen and Aragorn may have the most substantial romantic storyline in the series, but they spend little time together. This creates a unique problem, as the trilogy must build a convincing relationship when the characters are not in the same place for most of the story. Uniting Aragorn and Arwen is the most obvious solution, and Arwen going to battle, which was the original plan, would have done just that. Though the films ultimately went in a different direction, bringing Arwen to Helm's Deep would have allowed her and Aragorn additional scenes together and developed their relationship. Seeing more of the connection they share would have gotten the audience invested and made their wedding a more significant payoff instead of leaving them with a mostly implied romance.

'The Lord of the Rings' Sent Arwen Down a Different Path