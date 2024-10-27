The Elves, or Quendi, are the most compelling and mysterious characters in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. They are key figures in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit, and in the epic TV show, The Rings of Power. Compared to the races of Men and the Dwarves, the Elves distinguish themselves on a greater scale as they are considered nearly immortal beings. Sindarin Elf Legolas and Calaquendi High Elf Galadriel are from the same kin, but their ancestral history is separated into different branches.

The Silmarillion book delves deeper into how Eru Ilúvatar — the supreme being of the Universe (Eä) and all existence — created the Elves and Men, known as the "Children of Ilúvatar". The Avari represent a faction of Elves who chose not to follow the summons of the Valar to Valinor. Their decision set them apart from their fellow Elves, particularly the Eldar. This refusal to embark on the westward journey left the Avari shrouded in mystery, with little detailed information about their lives, culture, and history compared to their more prominent kin. However, the Avari play a significant role in understanding the complex and multifaceted nature of the Elves in Tolkien’s world.

The Avari Refused to Travel on the Great Journey to Valinor

Image via New Line Cinema

The origins of the Avari begin with the awakening of the Elves, the Firstborn of Ilúvatar, by the shores of Cuiviénen, a remote and mythical location in Middle-earth. Elves were the first beings to awaken in the world. The Valar, powerful beings tasked with shaping and governing the world, learned of the Elves’ existence and sought to protect them from the threat of Melkor (later known as Morgoth), the first Dark Lord. The Valar believed the Elves were special creatures, which led them to invite the Elves to Valinor, a land of peace and eternal light, where they would be safe from Morgoth’s malice. In the section "Of the Coming of the Elves and the Captivity of Melkor" from The Silmarillion, Tolkien highlights that this summons is one of the key moments in Elven history, as it caused a division, both physically and culturally, between those who accepted the call (the Eldar) and those who refused (the Avari). The Avari, whose name means “The Unwilling” in Quenya (the Elvish language), chose to remain in Middle-earth, either due to fear of the long journey, contentment with their current lives, or distrust of the Valar.

Tolkien writes very little about the Avari, which is why they are considered so mystifying. What is known is that they remained scattered across Middle-earth and, over time, diverged in language, culture, and even appearance from their kin in the West. Because of their choice to remain, the Avari did not experience the same level of enlightenment and wisdom that the Eldar attained through their interactions with the Valar, and as a result, they were viewed as more rustic or uncivilized by their kin.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Avari is their relationship with other peoples of Middle-earth, particularly with Men. In Tolkien’s works, it is suggested that the early Men who awoke in the eastern regions of Middle-earth first encountered the Avari, and it was through these interactions that Men developed their initial perceptions of the Elves. However, over time, the Avari became more reclusive and hidden, eventually fading into obscurity as the more prominent Elven kingdoms of the Eldar and Sindar dominated the landscape.

Morgoth Corrupted and Tortured the Avari, Enslaving Them Into Darkness

Close

Though they are often overshadowed by the Eldar in Tolkien’s narratives, the Avari still represent an important part of the overall mythology. The Avari’s decision also has a tragic undertone. By refusing the summons, the Avari remained in Middle-earth, but the land became increasingly dominated by darkness and corruption. The rise of Morgoth and, later, Sauron, caused much suffering to the free peoples, including the Avari. While the Eldar found safety in Valinor and established great kingdoms like Gondolin and Lothlórien, the Avari experienced the full brunt of these evils.

One of the early concepts in Tolkien's lore is that Orcs were originally Elves who had been corrupted by the first Dark Lord. As the Avari remained in the more dangerous regions of Arda, far from the protection of the Valar, they were susceptible to being captured by Morgoth’s wrath. He subjected them to torture and dark sorcery, twisting their bodies, and turning them into foot soldiers. There are hints of this theory in The Two Towers book when Treebeard tells Merry and Pippin about Trolls, stating, "...Trolls are only counterfeits, made by the Enemy in the Great Darkness, in mockery of Ents, as Orcs were of Elves."

However, Tolkien revisited the origins of the Orcs several times throughout his career. One major issue Tolkien wrestled with was the idea that High Elves could be misshapen into such a lesser form as Orcs. In later writings, Tolkien analyzed the possibility that Orcs could have been created from Men rather than Elves, since Men were more corruptible. Although they are not central to LOTR’s storyline, the Avari add depth and complexity to Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX