It’s unlikely that the world will ever tire of fantasy stories. The limitless possibility of the genre makes fantasy memorable and appealing to all. Responsible for some of fiction’s most iconic and unforgettable weapons and worlds, the fantasy genre and its allure is yet to wane with the passing of time.

While some remember the 2000s for its iconic romantic comedies or underrated box office flops, the naughts gave fans many excellent fantasy movies to enjoy. From Frodo Baggins' legendary journey to Captain Jack Sparrow's misadventures, some fantastical stories are known for their influence and popularity during the 2000s.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy (2001-2003)

With the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, the fantasy genre was redefined by one of its greatest sets of films. Based on the epic high-fantasy novel by celebrated author J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings trilogy centers around a fellowship of unlikely heroes who, in one last stand against the Dark Lord Sauron, quest to destroy his sinister tool of conquest, the coveted One Ring.

Adaptations of Tolkien’s work continue to intrigue fantasy fans today. 2022 saw the release of The Rings of Power, a vibrant Amazon original series that reimagined some awesome locations, characters, and adventures from Middle-Earth.

‘Twilight’ (2008)

Fantasy films were changed forever with the arrival of Twilight in 2008. The first entry in a now-iconic young adult romance fantasy saga, the film is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Stephanie Meyer. Some see it as the death of vampire movies and their appeal, while others see Twilight and its subsequent sequels as a phenomenal family drama.

Like its source material, the movie follows the relationship between teenager Bella and Edward, a vampire. It’s an unconventional love story, to be sure, but it laid the foundations for a golden age of young adult novel-to-blockbuster films.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001)

If you haven’t delved into anime already, the much-beloved Spirited Away would serve as an incredible entry point. This Japanese animated film was first released in 2001, courtesy of writer/director Hayao Miyazaki and his production company Studio Ghibli.

Spirited Away spins a heartfelt tale of the anxieties of growing up. It tells the story of a ten-year-old girl who accidentally arrives in the spirit world, and soon has to overcome her fears to rescue her parents and find a way back home.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

From Guillermo Del Toro, the man behind the Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities, Pan’s Labyrinth is magical, sad and a little scary all at once. The 2006 dark fantasy film boasts fantastic visuals and special effects; it won three Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards upon release.

Pan’s Labyrinth serves as a great example of its director’s signature style, which blends fairy tale, history, and drama in a refreshing, thoughtful way. The events of the movie take place in Spain after the Spanish Civil War. The film begins when the girl Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) discovers a labyrinth and its caretaker faun.

‘Shrek’ (2001)

Shrek is the iconic first installment in the comedy franchise of the same name. The animated film is loosely based on William Steig’s novel Shrek!, but the celebrated fairy tale adventure comedy has long since assumed a life of its own.

The adventure begins when the ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) finds his solitary swamp inhabited by fairy tale creatures, on the run from the tyrannical Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). To free his swamp of unwanted guests, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of Donkey (Eddie Murphy).

‘Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001)

Based on the influential book that started the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone is an uncontested fantasy classic. A must-watch movie from the 2000s, the film kickstarted a media franchise that still inspires new fans today.

Directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone), Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone follows the adventures of its titular character, an orphan boy (Daniel Radcliffe) whose life is transformed when he is accepted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As magical as it seems, his new path is not without its dangers.

‘Enchanted’ (2007)

As both a homage and a parody of traditionally-animated Disney films, Enchanted was a truly unique take on an otherwise predictable fantasy formula. Its self-aware humor and lighthearted plot ensured that this musical fantasy rom-com found success where other modern fairy tale movies did not.

Enchanted tells the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), an archetypal Disney princess, who is cast out of her kingdom and thrown into modern-day New York. She struggles to adapt to living an ordinary life and still dreams of everything she deserves as a princess. Plus, there are musical numbers.

‘Bridge to Terabithia’ (2007)

Childhood is often the most fantastical time of any given person’s life. No modern fantasy movie celebrates childhood more than 2007’s Bridge to Terabithia. This coming-of-age fantasy drama navigates the staggering highs and crushing lows of the formative years of its central characters, and the touching friendships they form in the movie.

In Bridge to Terabithia, an aspiring 12-year-old artist Jess (Josh Hutcherson) struggles with bullying at school. Together with his new friend Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), he creates a fantasy world called Terabithia to cope with everyday life.

‘Coraline’ (2009)

Coraline is just as frightening as it is a magical sight to behold. While the film was based on Neil Gaiman’s children’s horror novel of the same name, this stop-motion animated fantasy film earns its masterpiece status all on its own.

The film tells the story of Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), an adventurous girl who finds a magical world behind a secret door in her new home. There, she finds an exact copy of her home and even a version of her parents, but she soon learns what makes the creepy reality different from her own.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t recognize the iconic theme of this 2003 film. Now virtually the face of adventure movies, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl started one of the greatest franchises of all time.

The film’s original source material was a theme park ride, of all things. But don’t let its unlikely origins fool you, the film is a remarkable, memorable ride. The movie follows blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as they venture out to rescue the kidnapped Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from the cursed crew of Sparrow’s old ship, the fearsome Black Pearl.

