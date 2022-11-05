Fans continue to wait for details about a second season of The Rings of Power, which has no confirmed release date yet. The TV series, while flawed, still managed to depict aspects of J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendary work, and renewed interest in the award-winning movie adaptation directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

As both new and long-time fans discover or revisit Frodo Baggins’ epic journey to Mordor, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the most iconic quotes from the trilogy. These often capture major events, reflect characters’ personalities, or even represent the witty humor from the beloved movies.

“A Wizard Is Never Late, Frodo Baggins. Nor Is He Early.”

Gandalf The Grey, The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The first movie introduces one of the most powerful characters in LotR in a funny way. Gandalf is shown as a mysterious figure entering the Shire before he’s confronted by the eager Frodo for being late. Gandalf seemingly chides the Hobbit by reminding him that “a wizard is never late” nor “early,” as he “arrives precisely when he means to.”

What follows is raucous laughter that signals to viewers that it’s okay to relax, as it’s just playful banter between friends. The line hints at Gandalf’s sense of humor while also establishing the friendly relationship between the two characters.

“One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mordor.”

Boromir, The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

When Boromir learns the group’s plan to bring the One Ring to Mordor in order to be “cast back into the fiery chasm from whence it came,” he’s quick to voice his disapproval. He describes the harsh conditions in the “barren wasteland” and reminds everyone of the legions of Orcs, the unbreathable air, and, of course, the watchful Great Eye.

The quote is instantly recognizable even for those who have never seen the movies, as it’s a meme-worthy moment that has become an immovable part of pop culture. It also happens to highlight Boromir’s doubts about the plan, which influence his actions later on.

“What About Side By Side With A Friend?”

Legolas Greenleaf, Return Of The King (2003)

While Legolas and Gimli start out as enemies who want nothing to do with each other, they develop an unexpected friendly rivalry that soon turns into a genuine friendship over the course of the trilogy. The moment that cements their bond happens right before the Battle of the Black Gate, when Gimli remarks how he “never thought” he’d “die fighting side by side with an Elf.”

Legolas’ touching response shows just how much their relationship has transformed, as neither of them likely ever expected to befriend each other. The moving line points out the way they draw strength and comfort from one another, knowing they may die in the battle.

“All You Have To Decide Is What To Do With The Time That Is Given To You.”

Gandalf The Grey, The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

Frodo’s burden is a heavy one, and something he decides to carry alone once he separates from the Fellowship. He recalls a conversation with Gandalf during this difficult time, as he complained to the Wizard about how he wished “none of this had happened.”

Gandalf’s wise reply reminds Frodo that everyone wishes that in “such times,” but, much like the Hobbit, they have no choice. The only decision to make is “what to do with the time” Frodo does get, which is a profound and beautiful line that serves as a useful life lesson for viewers as well.

“It's A Dangerous Business, Frodo, Going Out Your Door.”

Frodo Baggins (Quoting Bilbo Baggins), The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

For a long time, the unusually curious Frodo relied on his Uncle Bilbo’s stories about his adventures to get a sense of what’s out there. This is why it makes sense that Frodo would quote him to encourage Sam, who hesitates at the border of the Shire.

Frodo tells Sam to “remember what Bilbo used to say” about how dangerous it is to go out the door, ending with a hopeful comment about how “there's no knowing where” they “might be swept off to.” It’s a quote that underscores how much the Hobbits have to overcome to complete the arduous journey.

“There's Some Good In This World, Mr. Frodo, And It's Worth Fighting For.”

Samwise Gamgee, The Two Towers (2002)

Sam is responsible for some of the most epic scenes in LotR thanks to his well-written monologues. In his best one, Sam reminds Frodo that those people in “great stories” always go through impossible situations. He explains that “this shadow” is “only a passing thing,” and they should keep going because the “good in this world” is “worth fighting for.”

The hair-raising speech is not only unbelievably well-written and inspiring, but it also captures Sam’s enduring optimism and immense strength. No matter what evil they face, Sam always manages to find “some good” that helps him and Frodo push forward.

“There Is Courage Also, And Honor To Be Found In Men.”

Boromir, The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

When Aragorn doesn’t even consider Boromir’s suggestion to pass through Minas Tirith, the warrior from Gondor is enraged and confused by the “so little faith” Aragorn has in his “own people.” He goes on to admit that “there is frailty” and “weakness,” but sternly tells Aragorn not to discount the “courage” and “honor to be found in Men.”

RELATED: The 10 Greatest 'Lord Of The Rings' Villains, Ranked

The heated moment highlights the stark contrast between Gondor’s belief in the strength of Men and Aragorn’s certainty in their failure. It’s an important difference that shows how disillusioned Aragorn is, as he knows how easily Men succumb to darkness, just as Isildur did.

“What About Second Breakfast?”

Pippin, The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

Hobbits are creatures of comfort, and most are hesitant to involve themselves or even learn about anything that goes on outside the Shire. Merry and Pippin are no different, so they’re shocked by how hard their journey is when they ask Aragorn about “second breakfast” and receive a disappointing response.

The hilarious line is iconic, and is even followed up by complaints about “elevenses,” “luncheon,” “afternoon tea,” “dinner,” and “supper.” Pippin will soon learn that this isn’t even the most difficult part of their mission, as the outside world doesn’t enjoy food and warmth as Hobbits do.

“Death Is Just Another Path, One That We All Must Take.”

Gandalf The White, Return Of The King (2003)

When the enemies are closing in on Gondor’s inadequate forces and Pippin is terrified, he tells Gandalf he “didn’t think it would end this way.” The Wizard says that “the journey doesn’t end here” because “death is just another path.” He describes how when “the grey rain curtain of this world rolls back” there will be “white shores” and “a far green country under a swift sunrise.”

It’s a somber and philosophical exchange that once again highlights Gandalf’s intelligence in LotR. His words are unsurprisingly more than enough to comfort the Hobbit. While he is likely describing Valinor, his advice about death is open to interpretation and useful in real life.

“I Can't Carry It For You, But I Can Carry You.”

Samwise Gamgee, Return Of The King (2003)

In an awe-inspiring scene so close to the fires of Mount Doom, Sam and Frodo almost give up when the Ring becomes too much to bear for the protagonist. Sam is clearly distressed and concerned for Frodo, but instead of stopping, he declares that he “can carry” his best friend and help him finish his quest.

It’s a spine-chilling quote and moment that show how invaluable Sam’s part is in the mission to save Middle-earth. Frodo almost certainly would have never made it without the lovable Hobbit, who repeatedly refused to abandon him. It’s through lines and scenes like these that it becomes apparent why Sam is such a fan favorite.

