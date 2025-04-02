In J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, each character is connected to the grandness of Middle-earth's epic history. In Peter Jackson’s film adaptations, Boromir (Sean Bean) and Faramir (David Wenham) stand out as two of Gondor’s most courageous warriors, who bear the weight of their father's expectations. Boromir is depicted as a brave but flawed commander, whose desperation to save his people drives him to desire the One Ring, whereas Faramir ​​​​​is portrayed as a noble, conflicted man who initially seeks to take the Ring to Gondor to win his father’s approval. Yet beneath their struggles in the trilogy, there's more to their lineage that doesn't make it onto the screen.

As the sons of Denethor II, the ruling Steward of Gondor, their legacy is deeply intertwined with the fate of their kingdom. Tolkien fans should note that there’s an often-overlooked detail about their family: their uncle, Prince Imrahil of Dol Amroth. While he was not a king, he was as close to royalty as one could be in Gondor, holding a position of immense respect and power. So, in a way, Boromir and Faramir did have a “royal” uncle—at least by Middle-earth’s standards.

In 'The Lord of the Rings' Books, Boromir and Faramir Were the Nephews of Prince Imrahil

Image via New Line Cinema

According to the LOTR novels, Prince Imrahil was the ruler of Dol Amroth, an influential coastal kingdom in Gondor’s southern regions. As the brother of Finduilas (Boromir and Faramir’s mother), he was their maternal uncle and one of the most prominent figures in Gondor. While not a king himself, his status was exceptional. The Princes of Dol Amroth were second only to the ruling Stewards in authority, and their family was one of the few in Middle-earth with a direct connection to Elven blood.

Tolkien hints at the unique heritage of Dol Amroth’s princes in multiple works, including The Unfinished Tales, suggesting that their line descended from a union between a Númenórean lord and an Elf. When Imrahil arrives at Minas Tirith before the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, it is said that his knights are “fair and gallant,” standing out even among the battle-hardened soldiers of Gondor. This suggests that the nobility of Dol Amroth was held in great esteem, making Imrahil a remarkable noble in his own right. Though Imrahil does not appear until the later parts of The Return of the King, his contributions to the war effort are pivotal.

One of his most heroic acts occurs during the height of Denethor’s madness. When the Steward orders his son Faramir to be burned alive on a funeral pyre, it is Imrahil who steps in. With Gandalf, he helps rescue the gravely injured Faramir, ensuring that Denethor’s last surviving son does not meet a tragic end. Moreover, during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, Imrahil fights alongside Aragorn, Éomer, and Gandalf in the final defense of the city. It is he who first realizes that Éowyn, thought to be dead after her battle with the Witch-king, is still alive. Imrahil is also one of the first to recognize Aragorn’s legitimacy. His support helps smooth Aragorn’s transition to power, reinforcing the idea that Dol Amroth is not just a military stronghold, but a stabilizing force within Gondor’s governance.

Prince Imrahil Was Removed from Peter Jackson's LOTR Films