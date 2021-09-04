Build-A-Bear has made one of the cutest business decisions ever and added The Lord of the Rings to their line-up of themed bears available for purchase. The company calls their newest themed furry friends, “One Collection to Rule Them All!”:

According to the Build-A-Bear website, this lineup includes a Lord of the Rings bear which features the LOTR logo on his foot, along with Gandalf and Frodo-themed costumes that can be bought separately if customers wish to do so. The infamous “Sting” sword is also available, for those who wish to know when orcs are close. There's even a 7-inch Gollum doll that is surprisingly precious.

RELATED: 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' Is the Best 'Hobbit' Movie Because It's Actually About Bilbo

Another option is to buy the Frodo and Gandalf bears with their complete outfits with the “shop the set” option. Build-A-Bear even has a 5-in-1 Phrases option that can be included with your doll, which will feature five phrases from the Lord of the Rings films at the push of a button. Each set of recorded phrases features the most popular quotes spoken by the Frodo and Gandalf characters from Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, which is based on the classic epic fantasy series of the same name by J.R.R. Tolkien. I personally wouldn’t mind adding a bear that yelled “Fool of a Took!” to my own Lord of the Rings collection.

There is no news yet if more characters from the franchise will be available to build in the future. The Lord of the Rings Build-A-Bear line-up is an online exclusive and is available to buy now. Check out The Lord of the Rings Build-A-Bear options below. Fly, you fools!

KEEP READING: 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon Series: Release Date, Cast, Season 2 & Everything We Know So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shang-Chi’: What Are the Ten Rings? Let's Discuss the MCU-Changing Artifact Let's take a look at the MCU's newest world-shaking artifact.

Read Next