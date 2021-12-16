If there ever was a greater love for Middle Earth, hobbits, and elves, it would probably be from Stephen Colbert who has proclaimed his love for The Lord of The Rings trilogy for decades. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the talk show host and comedian took his love for the trilogy to a whole ‘nother level by rapping about the 20th anniversary of The Lord of The Rings: Fellowship of The Rings. He exclaimed that Lord of the RIngs is the “greatest trilogy in all of movie history.”

In the introduction for the “No. 1 Trilly Music Video” Colbert said, "It was twenty years ago this Sunday that this movie kicked off my favorite film series of all time. If you ask me, there is no better film series. Lord of the Rings is without a doubt the greatest trilogy in movie history. I know I may have said that many times before, but I have never—not once—rapped it. Until now."

Colbert explained that because the show will be off for the holidays next week, he won’t be on the air to sing his praises about the trilogy’s anniversary, which is this Sunday, December 19. On the show, the talk show host playfully dissed the Harry Potter franchise, arguing that it deserves the same kind of anniversary recognition that the Potter series is getting with the upcoming reunion special on HBO Max.

Image via CBS

RELATED: From 'Lord of the Rings' to 'The Hobbit': Every Movie in Peter Jackson's Middle-Earth Saga, Ranked

The well-versed Middle Earth cast included Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Peregrin "Pippin"), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) – all took part in Colbert’s “No. 1 Trilly Music Video.” In addition, Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick made appearances.

The Fellowship of the Ring proved to amount to great heights as it garnered more than $47 million at the North American box office in its first weekend, and went on to earn $316 million domestically and $898 million worldwide, according to the Box Office Mojo. Following the first movie, The Two Towers and The Return of the King swept up 11 Oscars, including a nomination for Best Picture.

Check out “The No. 1 Trilly” music video below:

'Severance' Trailer Reveals Ben Stiller's Apple TV+ Drama Starring Adam Scott John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette also star in the upcoming series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email