When a novel transitions into the big screen, it is only natural that some artistic liberties will be taken. Otherwise, there wouldn't be much point in seeing the movie if it was exactly the same as the novel. After all, regular novels are noteworthy because of their rich and expansive worlds, unrestrained by the limits of time and space. In the case of fantasy novels, imagination does almost all the work.

Thus, it's expected that J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings novels suffered a great deal of cuts in the journey to live-action due to the sheer size of Middle Earth's scope. The theatrical releases are nearly three hours long each already, and that's only including the vital characters to tell Frodo and the Fellowship's story. As such, many scenes, locations, and characters had to be left out of the films, much to the dismay of fans. These characters are the most important to be left out of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films, and while the main narrative didn't suffer, their presence could've further enriched it.

10 Ghân-Buri-Ghân

The Chief of the Drúedin

Ghân-Buri-Ghân is one of the Drúadain, a mythical race of woodland creatures dwelling in the Drúadan Forest to the south of Gondor. His role in the novels is limited but pivotal, as he appears to converse about allying with Gondor during the coming war and contributing to portraying the conflict on the scale it deserves.

He was initially intended to be part of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Sadly, the character was cut from the script before they had the chance to film anything with him. However, Kiwi actor Wi Kuki Kaa eventually played the character in the Lord of the Rings Trading Card Game.

9 The Variags of Khand

Little-known but fascinating characters

There isn't really much known about the Variags other than that they come from the land of Khand, which lies far to the southeast of Middle-Earth. They make an appearance at the Battle of Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King, fighting alongside the forces of Sauron. Among them are the Easterlings of Rhûn, the Corsairs of Umbar and the men of Far Harad.

The Variags' role can easily be glossed over since they don't even have any speaking lines, and none of them have names. Still, it would have been interesting to see them on screen; the Lord of the Rings movies do a beautiful job portraying the vastness of this fantastical world, but including these types of characters would've further aided with the lore and worldbuilding of Middle Earth.

8 Elladan & Elrohir

Elrond's unseen children

Elladan and Elrohir, who are speculated to be twins, are the sons of Elrond, played in live-action by perennial on-screen villain Hugo Weaving. They are present in both the first and the third novels and are first encountered when the hobbits visit Rivendell. They are also seen again when Aragorn travels down the Paths of the Dead to rally the cursed army to his side. In fact, they follow him down the paths along with Legolas and Gimli.

It is speculated they were removed so that the scene in the Paths of the Dead could instead focus on the relationship between Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli. Makes sense, considering live-action is all about pulling focus to one thing while letting all else exist by itself, whereas a book usually excels by painting a full picture, which includes other characters. Still, Ellada and Elrohir might've helped shine a light on Elrond, who remains one of the most fascinating yet elusive characters in the original trilogy.

7 Glorfindel

Frodo's original savior

Like most elves in The Lord of the Rings, Glorfindel is thousands upon thousands of years old and quite a major player in The Fellowship of the Ring. After the skirmish at Weathertop, Frodo becomes wounded by the Nazgûl. In the film adaptation, Arwen (Liv Tyler) takes Frodo to Rivendell, making her a more central character in live-action compared to her more sporadic appearances in the books.

However, it is Glorfindel who whisks Frodo away to Rivendell after he is wounded in the novel. He is also spotted by the Hobbits beforehand as they trek through the wilderness, and they have a full conversation with him. Sadly, he was nowhere to be found in the movies. Glorfindel's intervention is crucial, to the point where his role was recast rather than outright deleted.

6 Bregalad

One of the many Ents

Bregalad, also known as Quickbeam, is an Ent encountered by Merry and Pippin in Fangorn Forest. The films touch upon how languorous ent culture is, as the council of the ents takes all day just to say "hello" to each other. Quickbeam, on the other hand, is quite young for an Ent, and he earned his name on account of the fact that he likes to do things quickly - at least by the Ents' standards.

In the novels, Merry and Pippin interact with Quickbeam and Treebeard quite a lot during their stay in Fangorn Forest. However, the film turns Treebeard into the sole major character, and while other Ents are featured, none are given as much prominence. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is already three hours long, but including Quickbeam in Merry and Pippin's storyline would've been a simple enough addition that would've complemented their story without overly increasing the runtime.

5 Old Man Willow

The Great Willow from the Old Forest

Old Man Willow is a sentient tree that appears in the Old Forest on the way to Bree. Sadly, unlike the Ents, Old Man Willow isn't super friendly and is the main instigator of the Old Forest's animosity toward humans. In fact, his immediate reaction is to try to kill the hobbits when they encounter him. Luckily, they are rescued, but it is still quite an interesting scene since it shows how even places such as the Old Forest, which is so close to the Shire, are plagued by evil.

Why was he omitted from the film? It's unclear exactly why. Perhaps it's because a talking tree named Old Man Willow just wouldn't fit in with the darker turn the trilogy took in comparison to the novel. The truth is The Lord of the Rings has many great villains, and a sentient tree might pale compared to Saruman and Gollum. Still, the scene would've reinforced how the world was indeed changing, and danger lurked everywhere, even inside a tree.

4 Tom Bombadil

A merry fellow and moss-gatherer

It's unclear exactly what kind of being Tom Bombadil is. He is the one who rescues the hobbits from Old Man Willow as he comes bouncing down the road, singing giddily the whole way. His joyful and lovable demeanor is beloved by fans, making Tom Bombadil perhaps the most popular character that was omitted from the films. Mysteriously, he is able to resist the temptations of the Ring when Frodo shows it to him. This is noteworthy, as very few other beings are able to do so.

Bombadil's absence from the films might be due to his mysterious nature; his appearance might cause many unnecessary questions without a definitive answer. He is seemingly among the most powerful characters in The Lord of the Rings, but it's not certain why or how. The books themselves are unclear about why he resists the Ring, with Gandalf claiming it's not so much that Bombadil has power over the Ring but rather that the Ring has no power over Bombadil - whatever that means.

3 Goldberry

Tom Bombadil's elusive wife

Goldberry, the Daughter of the River, is Tom Bombadil's wife. She belongs to the same race of humanoids as her husband, whatever race that may be. She and Tom dwell in a humble little hut in the Old Forest, living by themselves and tending a prosperous garden.

Though Goldberry doesn't talk too much in comparison to Tom, she is a fascinating character, mainly due to her mysterious yet alluring nature. Described as beautiful, as much as an elven queen, Goldberry is a supporting but meaningful character in Frodo's journey. However, because Goldberry's intervention pretty much depends on Tom's, her absence from the films is logical.

2 Prince Imrahil

The twenty-second Prince of Dol Amroth

Prince Imrahil is the ruler of Dol Amroth, an island that lies in the south of Gondor. He is quite an important character and heavily appears in The Return of the King. Of course, being a man of Gondor, he and the armies of Dol Amroth are crucial allies in the Siege of Minas Tirith and the subsequent Battle of Pelennor Fields, one of the most important battles in The Lord of the Rings.

It's a wonder Imrahil wasn't included in the movies, as he could easily have been inserted as a side character - after all, he doesn't appear in any scenes that are too far off the path the movies took. However, given the movies' famously long running time, perhaps he was omitted so they could avoid establishing another character and adding extra minutes to an already long trilogy.

1 The Barrow-Wight

Shape-shifting beings of darkness

The Barrow-Wight and the Hobbits' trek through the Barrow-Downs are perhaps the most important omitted aspects from the novels. The Barrow-Wight abducts the hobbits and takes them to a tomb, wherein they find four barrow-blades, which become their weapons of choice. This is actually extremely important, as it becomes crucial to a major plot point.

The hobbits first meet the Barrow-Wight in The Fellowship of the Ring. The Barrow-Downs are riddled with tombs of ancient men who fought the Nazgûl thousands of years ago. The barrow-blades, unbeknownst to the hobbits, are enchanted with a spell that breaks the Nazgûl's invincibility. So, when Merry fights the terrifying Witch-King in The Return of the King, he stabs him in the back, breaking his invincibility and allowing Éowyn to deliver the killing blow. This crucial plot point is absent from the films but remains a satisfying pay-off in the novels.

