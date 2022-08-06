The Lord of the Rings movies are known for their complex lore and incredible characters with fascinating lives and adventures. From selfless hobbit heroes to the most wicked of villains – The Lord of the Rings excels in bringing high fantasy to life.

RELATED: Best Battles from "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," Movies, Ranked

The films and books are rife with interesting characters and unusual creatures. Even though The Lord of the Rings is one of the most intricate fantasy franchises of all time, many character backstories have never been discussed onscreen or outside of hardcore fan circles. Tolkien's elves, hobbits, orcs, and dwarves are home to some unimaginably tragic backgrounds filled with the kind of strife and sacrifice reserved for the most masterful of heroes.

Húrin

Húrin's entire family is littered with tragedy and suffering. Húrin was once known as Úmarth and was the greatest warrior and hero of Men during the First Age. Unfortunately, that was where his luck ended, as his family life is what nightmares and curses are made of. He was the father of the tragic Túrin and was damned to watch his son suffer throughout his life. Húrin was captured by Morgoth and placed high on the peaks of Thangorodrim, chained to a seat where he was forced to watch all the evils that befell Túrin. Húrin never got to see his second daughter Niënor before his death, who was born while he was captive.

Húrin was forced to see his children suffer unbearable circumstances while feeling guilty because he partially caused it for defying evil. He outlived his children just to have his wife die in his arms almost immediately after he was released from captivity. Húrin ended his life at sea after he finally saw that all his deeds had only aided Morgoth, and he was nothing but a broken man after it all.

Maedhros

Tolkien was fascinated by a notion he called “the theory of courage,” and Maedhros demonstrated this unflinching courage perfectly. As the head of his family, Maedhros suffered greatly under the Oath of Fëanor. It was an oath where he and his six brothers swore non-negotiable enmity against any person who would take a Silmaril.

As the eldest of the seven Sons of Fëanor, he was renowned for his skill as both a diplomat and a vicious warrior. Unfortunately, his life was left to fulfilling the Oath, and he never got to live an existence away from it. He spent his last days with his last surviving brother, prepared to die defending their claim against Eönwë and some Silmaril jewels he held. After Maedhros' hands were burned for his "evil deeds" against Eönwë, he cast himself and the Silmaril he carried into a fiery chasm and died.

Sméagol

Sméagol was once a lovely Hobbit with a head full of dark hair and a curiosity for life. Most people know him as Gollum, the grotesque creature that walks on all fours and whose name was derived from the sound of his gurgling, choking cough after the Ring corrupted him.

Sméagol's life is tragic because he had a whole world ahead of him, but he easily fell to the deceit of the One Ring. He is certainly no hero, but there is a lot of pity for this Hobbit. He could not resist the Ring's call to him, returning over and over again until it destroyed him and turned him into a creature that was no longer recognizable.

RELATED: Changes in Peter Jackson's 'The Hobbit' Trilogy From The Lord of the Rings Books

Thorin II Oakenshield

Thorin was the grandson of King Thrór and the uncle of the beloved dwarves, Fili and Kili. He was well-known for his leadership in the Battle of Five Armies and his successful infiltration of the Kingdom under the Mountain, from which he and his men drove out Smaug.

Thorin's death is one of the most tragic in The Hobbit book and Peter Jackson's trilogy. His enthusiasm and his passion for life are unmatched, and the only thing that his heart desires is to re-establish himself as King under the Mountain. It is extremely sad to realize that the dwarf spent his life trying to achieve this goal, only to die in the pursuit of it, along with his nephews, Fili and Kili.

Elrond

Elrond is the Half-elven Lord of Rivendell and the mighty Elf-ruler of old. He was the father of Elladan, Elrohir, and Arwen, and lived a very tragic life. Though Elrond seems mostly at peace throughout The Lord of the Rings films, he ultimately goes through his wife being captured and tortured by Orcs, his brother, Elros, choosing the Fate of Man, and losing his daughter, never to see her again until Arda Healed.

His younger years weren't very pretty either. His parents left him when he was a small child, only for him to grow up with Maglor, who he loved like a brother. He lost him to the Oath, though. He later lost his good friend, Gil-galad, who he was forced to watch during the Last Alliance. As a young elf, he lost multiple homes and multiple important people in his life. While much of Elrond's tragic and compelling past was skipped over in The Lord of the Rings movies, his past will be at the forefront in The Rings of Power.

RELATED: How 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Brought the Legendary Sundering Seas to Life

Celebrimbor

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the horizon, fans are in for a treat regarding the backstories of some of the most popular Elven characters in Tolkien's universe. Celebrimbor is a well-known elf whose fate is intertwined with Sauron. He will be played by Charles Edwards in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Celebrimbor's life was filled with misery as he fought in the battles of Dagor-nuin-Giliath and Dagor Aglareb, later escaping the Sack of Nargothrond, and surviving the Fall of Gondolin. He became the creator of the Three Rings of Power under the guidance and manipulation of Sauron, who later went on to betray him while forging the One Ring in secret. Sauron eventually attacked Celebrimbor's land, and the elf was captured and tortured into disclosing the locations of the lesser rings. Sadly, Celebrimbor died from his torment; his body was shot with arrows and hung from a pole.

Beleg

Beleg was a Sindarin elf known as “Beleg Strongbow,” for his excellent bowmanship. He served in the army of King Elu Thingol of Doriath and was a constant companion to Túrin Turambar. He was an elf who could not be contained and an Elven captain of great renown with high privileges.

The most tragic part of his life was his loyalty to his friend, Túrin, who eventually became the death of him. Though Beleg had quite a life of his own, he loved his friend like a brother and never backed down from him. Not even when some of Túrin's band of outlaws tortured him. Even after the abuse, Beleg refused to leave Túrin's side and followed him in his wanderings. Túrin was eventually captured by Orcs, leading to Beleg's downfall. Beleg was accidentally killed by Túrin when he mistook Beleg for an Orc in the darkness.

Denethor

The Lord of the Rings films do Denethor quite a disservice. They make him ruthless and cold, with endless contempt for Aragorn and mistreating his sons. But his character should be known for being a broken father over everything else. Denethor lost himself in his grief for his sons while doing his best to save the destitute city he swore an oath to protect.

Denethor had an unrelenting loyalty to his sons and his subjects. He was not just the father of Boromir and Faramir, but he was the father of the greater Gondor as a whole. It is incredibly tragic to watch him go mad with the idea of power so badly that it consumes him and brings him down to a state of ruin that he never recovers from.

NEXT: Top Elven Character in The Lord of the Rings