The Big Picture The Lord of the Rings cut the Mouth of Sauron, despite his creepy presence adding depth to the story and foreshadowing Sauron's defeat.

The Mouth of Sauron makes Sauron feel more tangible, representing evil and parallels Sauron himself.

Aragorn's controversial confrontation with the Mouth of Sauron shows his growth as a leader and inspires hope.

In a high fantasy world such as J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, there are bound to be a few creatures out there to scare us. Throughout Tolkien's legendarium, evil is personified in various ways, from giant spiders and werewolves to orcs, goblins, and trolls. So, when Peter Jackson brought the story to life in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it's no wonder he would take things a step further. In a scene from the Extended Edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Jackson introduces us to a character known only as the Mouth of Sauron, who certainly lives up to his name.

The Mouth of Sauron Adds a Little Despair to 'The Lord of the Rings'

When Bruce Spence shows up as the Mouth of Sauron as Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and his allies approach the Black Gate of Mordor, it's easy to be simultaneously disgusted and intrigued. This literal mouthpiece for the aforementioned Dark Lord is the closest our heroes ever get to staring down the fallen Maia face-to-face. He taunts the remaining members of the Fellowship and Karl Urban's Éomer, brandishing the Elvish chainmail shirt that Frodo (Elijah Wood) once wore like a trophy. You'd think he was showing them the hobbit's head. It's no wonder that both Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) cry out, but the villainous messenger scoffs at their pain.

Even Gandalf (Ian McKellen) nearly succumbs to grief and despair over the news, almost believing it impossible that Frodo or Sam (Sean Astin) could have gotten away from Sauron's seemingly unlimited armed forces––especially those within Mordor's borders. But not everyone gives into the fear, and Aragorn rides forth and beheads the Mouth of Sauron in one fell swoop. "Guess that concludes negotiations," Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) mutters as Aragorn stirs his friends back to their faith in the halflings. "I do not believe it," the future King of Gondor cries. "I will not." Following this scene, Aragorn and the others return to their army, and it isn't long before the Battle at the Black Gate begins. The climactic sequence juxtaposes with Frodo's final confrontation with Gollum (Andy Serkis) on Mount Doom, culminating in the destruction of the Ring and of the Dark Lord Sauron himself.

But before the cursed jewelry can be destroyed, and before Aragorn leads the charge against Mordor, fans of the Extended Editions watch as our heroes are tempted to doubt one final time. This moment with the Mouth of Sauron was cut from the theatrical editions of the film to save on time, and while it may not be necessary to the overall plot, it's a scene that manages to tell us something important about our heroes as well as their adversary. On the one hand, the scene acts as a creepy prelude to the coming battle, but it also notes the horrors of the Fellowship's quest. They once saw Boromir (Sean Bean) die in mortal combat with the Dark Lord's forces, and now their worse fears are realized––maybe their last hope too was quenched by Sauron.

The Mouth of Sauron Makes the Dark Lord Feel More Tangible

Until this point, the most we've really seen of Sauron –– aside from the flashbacks to the end of the Second Age at the very beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring –– is the giant, flaming eye that carefully watches guard over Mordor. According to Peter Jackson's interpretation of The Lord of the Rings, Sauron's physical form was attached to the One Ring, and when it was removed from his finger by Aragorn's ancestors, that body was destroyed, leaving his spirit to wander Middle-earth. So, when we see the Mouth of Sauron arrive and speak on the Dark Lord's behalf, it feels almost as if we're talking to Sauron himself for the very first time.

Of course, the Mouth of Sauron is only an acolyte, and one with far less power than his master (he's easily beheaded, after all), but he still feels something like Sauron himself. We don't see his eyes (presumably because the One Eye above is always watching anyway), but his ghoulish features, horrid teeth, and chapped skin that bypasses the lips entirely, unsettles the audience to the core. If everything beautiful in Middle-earth can be seen in characters like Arwen (Liv Taylor), then everything wicked about it manifests physically in the Mouth of Sauron. This creature is bent to his core, and struggles not to gloat about an apparent victory, using what Sauron knows as a lie (the lie being Frodo's death and defeat) as a weapon sharper than steel and more deadly than a knife. Words cut deep in J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy world, both in good and bad ways, and the Mouth of Sauron's destructive ones do just that.

No, Sauron doesn't appear physically here through his mouthpiece, but the Mouth of Sauron commands a presence that honors his dark master. More than that, his death at the hands of Aragorn, who beheads him with hardly any effort at all, only further foreshadows the Dark Lord's ultimate defeat. When Sauron is eventually defeated by the destruction of the One Ring, the dark tower in Mordor collapses with the flaming eye of Sauron blowing up before it all crumbles to the ground. By allowing Aragorn to kill the Mouth of Sauron, Peter Jackson still gives the soon-to-be king victory over his foe, but not everyone saw it that way.

Aragorn's Actions Are Controversial Among 'Lord of the Rings' Fans

In the book, J.R.R. Tolkien makes it clear that Aragorn and the Mouth of Sauron meet under the banner of a white flag. When they do interact, the Mouth of Sauron attempts to use the same forms of trickery on his foes, handing them Frodo's Mithril shirt, Sam's sword, and a cloak with an Elvish brooch. Not only does the interaction last much longer, with Gandalf being given time to think over this revelation, but the confrontation ends vastly differently. Due to the nature of their meeting under the flag of peace, the Mouth of Sauron freely leaves the battlefield after being frightened by the White Wizard. Aragorn doesn't kill the Dark Lord's emissary here, nor does he threaten the man. Interestingly, this is something the 1980 animated Rankin-Bass adaptation of Return of the King gets right.

But many fans weren't too pleased with Aragorn's brash actions in the Peter Jackson adaptation. Because of how kingly and honorably Aragorn carries himself in the books, and because of Tolkien's themes of compassion and mercy for one's enemies (which carry on throughout the books from Gollum to Saruman), it felt to many as an out-of-character sequence meant to just excite the audience. Maybe that's why this scene was cut out of the theatrical edition in the first place. But in the context of the film, Aragorn uses this moment (where there are no literal white flags present, we might add) to assert himself above the Dark Lord and inspire his friends back to the fight, to keep faith in Frodo. This works out in the end, as Frodo and Sam are victorious.

But more importantly, this moment forces Aragorn to push past his own fears. Throughout the trilogy, Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn wrestles with the notion of becoming the king he's destined to be. He is often unsure of himself, and is encouraged in his path along the way. In confronting the Mouth of Sauron, Aragorn shows himself to be a leader, and willingly steps into the role he's about to undertake –– even if it means his death. While many are critical of this departure from Tolkein's original work (in which Aragorn willfully and gracefully steps into his role as king), within the context of the film trilogy, it works well. The Extended Editions are often considered the superior versions of The Lord of the Rings, and for good reason. Here, we get the chance to see more of these intricate character moments that would've made the theatrical cuts even better.

A Deleted Scene Would've Shown an Aragorn vs Sauron

The scene between Aragorn and the Mouth of Sauron might be the best glimpse of an Aragorn/Sauron confrontation that we'll ever see on screen, but did you know there was once a battle between the two filmed for the climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King? As more unreleased footage from the Lord of the Rings production surfaces, we've seen plenty of deleted scenes (moments that not even the Extended Editions contain) brought to life after years on the cutting room floor. One such moment is the physical battle between Aragorn and the Dark Lord that would've occurred during the Battle of the Black Gate.

In this scene, we see Aragorn duke it out with Sauron, who stands a good few feet taller than the man. As the men of the west lay siege to the Dark Lord's domain, he personally arrives in the fight with the One Ring in his literal camp to wipe out the intruders and destroy Isildur's heir forever. After materializing, now at full strength after years of rebuilding his power, Sauron fights with Aragorn on the battlefield. The sequence would've ended with the Dark Lord gaining the upper hand on the future king, nearly killing him before Aragorn thrusts his sword into the villain's gut. This would've coincided with the One Ring's destruction in Mount Doom, and Sauron would've blown up, likely leading to the earthquake and annihilation of Sauron's forces at the Black Gate.

Given how Peter Jackson explains Sauron more as a force of spiritual nature in The Lord of the Rings, one who cannot retain his physical form, it makes sense that this moment was cut. The scene with the Mouth of Sauron is more than enough of a physical confrontation between Aragorn and the evil spirit, and the added battle at the end would've taken away from the victory on Mount Doom. More than that, it's how it happens in the books, where Sauron is only mentioned as a physical presence but never actually seen. Eventually, Tolkien reveals that he is robbed of his power when the Ring is destroyed, turned into a dark, shadowy spirit, and blown away by the wind, a fitting end for a villain so cruel.

