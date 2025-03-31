"You know what they awoke in the darkness of Khazad-dûm. Shadow and Flame." Those words, spoken by Saruman the White, are the first mention of the demonic Balrog named Durin's Bane in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. And when the Fellowship finally arrives at the mines of Moria, they end up coming face to face with the Balrog, which is depicted as a massive figure composed of flames and darkness with two massive wings. But those wings have been the subject of much debate among The Lord of the Rings fans, as some believe that Balrogs actually possess wings while others think it's just a figure of speech.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ Novels Don’t Specify if the Balrog’s Wings Are Real or Not

Most of the debate surrounding Balrogs' wings comes from the two lines of text in The Fellowship of the Ring that depict Durin's Bane's appearance. The first line is "His enemy halted again, facing him, and the shadow about it reached out like two vast wings," while the second line reads "...suddenly it drew itself up to a great height, and its wings were spread from wall to wall." With the first line, fans argue that the Balrog's "wings" are merely an illusion cast by the shadows of its body, but other fans say that the second line clearly states the Balrog possesses a pair of functioning wings.

The Silmarillion only throws fuel on the proverbial fire with references to two Balrogs who fell into an abyss. Some argue that these Balrogs lost their wings during the fall. Others say they kept their wings since they were once Maiar — angelic beings who fell under the thrall of the Dark Lord Morgoth; nowhere in the book does it say anything about a Balrog losing its wings. It's easy to see why this debate has been going on for as long as it has, and both sides arguably have a point.

Most ‘Lord of the Rings’ Media Depicts Balrogs As Having Wings